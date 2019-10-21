Capital Crimes: The Best Washington D.C. Crime Novels

Aesop, the Greek fabulist and storyteller, once said: “We hang petty thieves and appoint the great thieves to public office.” This goes to show you that people have been skeptical of politicians for about as long as there have been politicians. And where do you find the most politicians? That’s right: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. makes for a great setting for crime novels, because most everyone assumes politicians are at best dishonest, and at worst, criminals. And it’s also the capital of the United States, and home to the White House, the Pentagon, and many more of the most important monuments in the country.

So put that all together, and you have plenty of material for political thrillers, as well as straight-up big city crime novels set in D.C. And there are a LOT of them. How does one get started with so many to chose from? Luckily, this list has 13 great crime novels set in D.C. to help you with your decision. Because it wouldn’t be a list about Washington, D.C. if someone wasn’t trying to sway your opinion, now would it?

Indiebound A Deeper Darkness Samantha Owens is a Tennessee medical examiner with a tragic past, having lost her husband and children to a flood. Now she must confront the death of another person she loved. When she is called to D.C. to examine the body of an old boyfriend by his mother, she confirms his mother's suspicions: the ex-Ranger's death was no accident.

Indiebound The Impeachment of Abraham Lincoln Stephen L. Carter's novel takes history and turns it on its head by imagining that Abraham Lincoln survived John Wilkes Booth's attack on his life. And two years later, he faces an impeachment trial for overstepping his authority. Helping work on Lincoln's defense at the law firm he hires is a young black woman named Abigail Canner. But when Lincoln's lead counsel is found murdered on the eve of his trial, she finds herself embroiled in a vast conspiracy of corruption.

Ebooks.com The Man Who Came Uptown Michael Hudson is a prisoner with a lust for reading who spends the long days in his cell pouring over the books given to him by Anna, the prison librarian. When he is released back into the world, the D.C. he remembers is gone, and he must decide if he's going to be the man Anna respected, or go back to a life of crime.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Indiebound Color Me Murder Florrie Fox is the manager of D.C.'s Color Me Read bookstore and a coloring book creator. When her boss offers her rent-free living space on the condition she moves in immediately to keep it away from his nephew and sister, she jumps at the chance. But when his nephew is found murdered shortly after, Florrie must work to clear her boss's name.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot senior contributing editor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.