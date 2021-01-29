Welcome, Insider
This year Novel Suspects is launching our first-ever Insider's Club. We want to work with engaged, genuinely enthusiastic mystery & thriller lovers. If you love sharing book reviews with your friends and social media followers and have an authentic love of the diverse sub-genres of mystery & thriller novels, we want you to be an Insider! Please note: During the first year of our Insider's Club, we will feature one mystery & thriller novel per quarter. The number of books and authors we feature will increase in 2022.
Getting Started
Fill out the Novel Suspects influencer form below and opt-in for the Novel Suspects newsletter. Each quarter we send an email that includes information on new releases, how to request galleys and exclusive content about our Insider’s Club featured authors.
Review Copies
Galleys will be available about a month before their release date and the focus will be on sending those per your requests. Note: Because the campaign for each book is different, it is possible not all books on our list will be included in the order form.
Reminders
How you decide to spotlight books is completely up to you; our reviewer program is voluntary. We understand that every book is not going to be for everyone. No worries if you tried a book and it didn’t work for you. (Reviews do not have to be positive for you to continue with our influencer program; your honest reviews help us to better understand you as a reader.) Maybe you are a mood reader and can’t read in time for release. We love to see reviews post-release week too. If you decide to publish content on your Insider’s Club galley, @novelsuspects, and use the hashtag #NovelSuspectsInsiders. Add novelsuspects@hbgusa.com to your contacts to make sure you are receiving all correspondence. We are always around to answer questions.
Reccommend an Insider
Know someone who loves to review mystery & thriller books? Recommend them to our Insider's Club. You can direct them to this landing page or have them contact us at novelsuspects@hbgusa.com.