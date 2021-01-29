We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Welcome, Insider

This year Novel Suspects is launching our first-ever Insider's Club. We want to work with engaged, genuinely enthusiastic mystery & thriller lovers. If you love sharing book reviews with your friends and social media followers and have an authentic love of the diverse sub-genres of mystery & thriller novels, we want you to be an Insider! Please note: During the first year of our Insider's Club, we will feature one mystery & thriller novel per quarter. The number of books and authors we feature will increase in 2022.

Getting Started 
Fill out the Novel Suspects influencer form below and opt-in for the Novel Suspects newsletter. Each quarter we send an email that includes information on new releases, how to request galleys and exclusive content about our Insider’s Club featured authors.

Review Copies
Galleys will be available about a month before their release date and the focus will be on sending those per your requests. Note: Because the campaign for each book is different, it is possible not all books on our list will be included in the order form.

Reminders
How you decide to spotlight books is completely up to you; our reviewer program is voluntary. We understand that every book is not going to be for everyone. No worries if you tried a book and it didn’t work for you. (Reviews do not have to be positive for you to continue with our influencer program; your honest reviews help us to better understand you as a reader.) Maybe you are a mood reader and can’t read in time for release. We love to see reviews post-release week too. If you decide to publish content on your Insider’s Club galley, @novelsuspects, and use the hashtag #NovelSuspectsInsiders. Add novelsuspects@hbgusa.com to your contacts to make sure you are receiving all correspondence. We are always around to answer questions.

Reccommend an Insider

Know someone who loves to review mystery & thriller books? Recommend them to our Insider's Club. You can direct them to this landing page or have them contact us at novelsuspects@hbgusa.com.

Novel Suspects Insider's Club 2021 Lineup

Win
Read More
We Are Watching Eliza Bright
Read More
Her Three Lives
Read More
The Retreat
Read More
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

About Novel Suspects

Novel Suspects is a community of mystery and thriller fans—readers, authors, editors, and publishers—who love to share our favorite booksmoviesTV shows, and podcasts. But we love books most. Our goal is to have as much fun as possible while talking about murder. You’ll find book listsseries featuresquizzesvideosexclusive excerpts, and author essays, and reviews. It’s all intended to deepen your appreciation for the mystery and thriller genres, whether you love legal thrillers, a hardboiled detective storypsychological suspense, or a good old-fashioned cozy mystery.We hope book lovers will be delighted by our complete catalog of the genre and spend time discovering your next favorite author—or your new crime addiction.