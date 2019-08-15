7 Action-Packed Political Thrillers to Help You Relax and Unwind

On his last combat deployment, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team was killed in a catastrophic ambush that also claimed the lives of the aircrew sent in to rescue them. But when those dearest to him are murdered on the day of his homecoming, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.

Now, with no family and free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons that he’s learned in over a decade of constant warfare toward avenging the deaths of his family and teammates. Reece targets his enemies in the upper echelons of power without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.

The Terminal List cautions against the seduction of absolute power and those who would do anything to achieve it. This book is perfect for fans of Vince Flynn, Brad Thor, Stephen Hunter, and Nelson DeMille.