14 Technothrillers to Keep You Up Past Your Bedtime

By Sarah Nicolas

Technothrillers combine two of my favorite genres: science fiction and thriller. There’s nothing like an exciting mystery wrapped up in speculative elements to keep me reading way past my bedtime.

 

Dark Matter

Dark Matter

Blake Crouch

Jason Dessen is knocked unconscious by a masked abductor and wakes up in a life that is not his own. In this new world, he’s an acclaimed genius who’s achieved the impossible. But is this new life the real one, or is it back with the wife and son he remembers?

A Vision of Fire

A Vision of Fire

Gillian Anderson; Jeff Rovin

Caitlin is a child psychiatrist who’s called by an old friend to examine an ambassador’s daughter after she experiences violent visions. Caitlin soon realizes similar cases all over the world are somehow connected, and, with the threat of nuclear war hanging in the balance, she races against the clock to figure out how.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth

Eliot Peper

One of the world’s most powerful technology executives depends on his digital feed just as much as every other person, but a brush with death begins to unravel his perfect life. When he unearths a scheme to hack the feed and manipulate the world economy, he has to decide how much he’s willing to sacrifice to save humanity.

Six Wakes

Six Wakes

Mur Lafferty

Maria is one of six clones who awaken on a spaceship with no memory of how she died. They soon realize they’ve all been murdered and the ship’s AI is malfunctioning. One of the clones must be the murderer, right?

Darknet

Darknet

Matthew Mather

The world’s biggest and richest investment company controls politicians, world markets, and more. People looking into the fund are turning up dead—but some aren’t staying that way.

Genocide of One

Genocide of One

by

Translated by

A three-year-old boy is already the most powerful super-intelligence in the world and a team of elite soldiers is sent to eliminate the threat he poses to humanity. But the boy may be the only hope for saving the son of one of the soldiers. The soldier has to decide between following his orders and saving a boy who could save all of humanity—or destroy it.

Infomocracy

Infomocracy

Malka Older

Most countries have been replaced by micro-democracies, consisting of 100,000 people, each with their own local government. An election is underway, bringing out clashing interests and political intrigue as our narrators uncover the truth of what drives this massive political experiment.

Neuromancer

Neuromancer

William Gibson

This is the book that created cyberpunk. Case used to be one of the best hackers until he crossed an employer and they left him with a damaged nervous system, exiling him from cyberspace. A mysterious new employer offers him the chance to hack again, but all is not what it seems.

Nexus

Nexus

Ramez Naam; ARGH! Oxford Staff (Illustrator)

Nexus is an experimental drug that can link human consciousnesses together. A young scientist is caught enhancing the drug and finds himself way in over his head.

The Speed of Sound

The Speed of Sound

Eric Bernt

A man invents a technology that can recover audio through “acousting archeology,” by accessing diminished sound waves echoing from the past and quickly becomes a highly desired intelligence asset. 

The Girl in the Spider's Web

The Girl in the Spider's Web

David Lagercrantz

The story of genius hacker Lisbeth Salander and crusading journalist Mikael Blomkvist continues as they take on the US National Security Agency.

The Many Selves of Katherine North

The Many Selves of Katherine North

Emma Geen

Kit has been projecting her consciousness into the bodies of specially-designed animals via a neurological interface for seven years. But now the company she works for is seeking more commercial applications for the technology and Kit is no longer safe.

The Red

The Red

Linda Nagata

Lt. James Shelley leads a squad of technologically-enhanced soldiers tasked with peacekeeping in Africa. After their outpost is destroyed, they make discoveries that lead them to face off with shady defense contractors, crooked politicians, and terrorists armed with nukes. 

Yesterday

Yesterday

by

In a world where people only have either one or two day’s worth of memory, Clare (one day’s memory) and Mark (two days) are in a rare mixed marriage. When Mark’s mistress is found dead in a river, a detective races against a constantly-resetting clock to find the killer.

 

Sarah Nicolas is a recovering mechanical engineer, library event planner, and author who lives in Orlando with a 60-lb mutt who thinks he’s a chihuahua. Find her on twitter @sarah_nicolas.