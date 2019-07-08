14 Technothrillers to Keep You Up Past Your Bedtime
Technothrillers combine two of my favorite genres: science fiction and thriller. There’s nothing like an exciting mystery wrapped up in speculative elements to keep me reading way past my bedtime.
Dark Matter
Blake Crouch
Jason Dessen is knocked unconscious by a masked abductor and wakes up in a life that is not his own. In this new world, he’s an acclaimed genius who’s achieved the impossible. But is this new life the real one, or is it back with the wife and son he remembers?
A Vision of Fire
Gillian Anderson; Jeff Rovin
Caitlin is a child psychiatrist who’s called by an old friend to examine an ambassador’s daughter after she experiences violent visions. Caitlin soon realizes similar cases all over the world are somehow connected, and, with the threat of nuclear war hanging in the balance, she races against the clock to figure out how.
Bandwidth
Eliot Peper
One of the world’s most powerful technology executives depends on his digital feed just as much as every other person, but a brush with death begins to unravel his perfect life. When he unearths a scheme to hack the feed and manipulate the world economy, he has to decide how much he’s willing to sacrifice to save humanity.
Six Wakes
Mur Lafferty
Maria is one of six clones who awaken on a spaceship with no memory of how she died. They soon realize they’ve all been murdered and the ship’s AI is malfunctioning. One of the clones must be the murderer, right?
Related: Mur Lafferty's 6 Rules for Writing Great Mystery Novels
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Darknet
Matthew Mather
The world’s biggest and richest investment company controls politicians, world markets, and more. People looking into the fund are turning up dead—but some aren’t staying that way.
Genocide of One
by Kazuaki Takano
Translated by Philip Gabriel
A three-year-old boy is already the most powerful super-intelligence in the world and a team of elite soldiers is sent to eliminate the threat he poses to humanity. But the boy may be the only hope for saving the son of one of the soldiers. The soldier has to decide between following his orders and saving a boy who could save all of humanity—or destroy it.
Infomocracy
Malka Older
Most countries have been replaced by micro-democracies, consisting of 100,000 people, each with their own local government. An election is underway, bringing out clashing interests and political intrigue as our narrators uncover the truth of what drives this massive political experiment.
Neuromancer
William Gibson
This is the book that created cyberpunk. Case used to be one of the best hackers until he crossed an employer and they left him with a damaged nervous system, exiling him from cyberspace. A mysterious new employer offers him the chance to hack again, but all is not what it seems.
Nexus
Ramez Naam; ARGH! Oxford Staff (Illustrator)
Nexus is an experimental drug that can link human consciousnesses together. A young scientist is caught enhancing the drug and finds himself way in over his head.
The Speed of Sound
Eric Bernt
A man invents a technology that can recover audio through “acousting archeology,” by accessing diminished sound waves echoing from the past and quickly becomes a highly desired intelligence asset.
The Girl in the Spider's Web
David Lagercrantz
The story of genius hacker Lisbeth Salander and crusading journalist Mikael Blomkvist continues as they take on the US National Security Agency.
The Many Selves of Katherine North
Emma Geen
Kit has been projecting her consciousness into the bodies of specially-designed animals via a neurological interface for seven years. But now the company she works for is seeking more commercial applications for the technology and Kit is no longer safe.
The Red
Linda Nagata
Lt. James Shelley leads a squad of technologically-enhanced soldiers tasked with peacekeeping in Africa. After their outpost is destroyed, they make discoveries that lead them to face off with shady defense contractors, crooked politicians, and terrorists armed with nukes.
Yesterday
by Felicia Yap
In a world where people only have either one or two day’s worth of memory, Clare (one day’s memory) and Mark (two days) are in a rare mixed marriage. When Mark’s mistress is found dead in a river, a detective races against a constantly-resetting clock to find the killer.
What to Read Next
Sarah Nicolas is a recovering mechanical engineer, library event planner, and author who lives in Orlando with a 60-lb mutt who thinks he’s a chihuahua. Find her on twitter @sarah_nicolas.