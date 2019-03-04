12 LGBTQ+ Characters in Crime Fiction

CHARACTER: Betty Rhyzyk

Betty is a tough-as-nails Brooklyn cop who relocates when her girlfriend gets a new job in her hometown of Dallas, TX. Working on a new team provides plenty of challenges for Betty, especially when her first big case involving the drug trade spirals out of control.

Betty's investigation gets deep and dangerous real quick, but her relationship with her girlfriend is a bright spot throughout the novel, and it is what keeps Betty grounded. This is the electric start of a crime series.