As a lifetime fan of mysteries and thrillers, I sometimes find myself getting a bit burned out with the traditional detectives—whether it’s the morally upstanding detective who is beloved by their community and has a knack for solving crimes, or the divorced, prickly detective who drinks too much but always gets the bad guy. It isn’t that I don’t enjoy those detectives, but just like I would get bored with every book having the same setting, I need to read about different types of characters—from personality to ethnicity—solving crimes.

It’s why I seek out mystery novels with detectives who are, let’s say… probably not your grandmother’s detectives. Unless, of course, your Nana is here for edgy, interesting, and/or non-traditional gumshoes. In that case, she’ll love these mysteries—and you should buy her a few because your Nana deserves nice things.

Isaiah Quintabe (AKA IQ) in:

Juniper Song in:

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Follow Her Home Song—a mid-twenties Korean-American with a fixation for Philip Marlowe—begins as an amateur sleuth in the first novel when she helps a friend investigate his father's possible affair. The series continues with paid cases as Song works her way through an apprenticeship to earn her PI license in the second and third novels. Song is broken from the past, dripping with sarcasm, relentless, and my new favorite PI (amateur or not) in a noir series. Cha brings the Korean communities in L.A. alive while creating a fantastic noir heroine who sees the world as it is: always with a little bit of a dark stain.

Detective Mark Hutton (although Cat and Bess may steal the show) in:

Renée Ballard in:

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Late Show The creator of Harry Bosch has a new detective! Renée Ballard works the night shift as punishment for filing a sexual harassment complaint against a boss. While she's supposed to give the cases she catches in the middle of the night over to the day shift detectives for them to solve, she can't help but work on two new cases on her own time. She does, after all, have to work her way back to being an up-and-coming detective. While her partner is against her going rogue to work on these cases, it works out just fine for Renée, who has mastered being a loner. Tenacious and with a strong moral compass, Renée Ballard will have Connelly fans waiting impatiently for the next book in the series.

Betty Rhyzyk in:

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Dime Brooklyn born-and-bred detective Betty Rhyzyk is trying to make a name for herself in Dallas, Texas. Good thing Rhyzyk is a brilliant detective with hard edges and heart because the case she starts on is gonna go in directions she can't even imagine. And readers won't see it coming, either! She's also dealing with the death of her uncle, who was the only person always there for her, and her doctor girlfriend, who has an equally demanding career. Besides Rhyzyk being a fantastic character, the novel strikes a perfect balance of humor, violence, action, and procedural which is sure to satisfy crime novel fans.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.