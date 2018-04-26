I Just Read Every Megan Abbott Book (And You Should, Too)

Megan Abbott has become a queen of writing crime, especially in her ability to portray real girls/women and their desires, obsessions, relationships, and rage. That’s why we were so excited to hear that USA Network and Netflix are co-producing a TV series based on her novel, Dare Me!

Abbott’s words have a quiet, energetic pulse that beat through every page, ultimately finding a way to bury deep under your skin. Her work is just a wealth of great novels that fit many reading moods, and I recommend them all. Seriously, how many authors do you get to say, “Yeah, just read all of their work. All of it!” But if you’re looking at the list of titles and not sure where to start, I’ll break them down based on the reading mood you may be in.

Want the Newest Megan Abbott Novel?

Indiebound Give Me Your Hand Megan Abbott’s latest novel Give Me Your Hand is a psychological thriller where she manages to outdo her own outstanding previous work. We have secrets again—well, one, and what happens when you are told something you never asked to know—and obsession, and women competing in a research lab to work on a study for PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder). It’s everything that Abbott is a queen at exploring, and slowly dissecting, and it left me once again shouting, “I love Megan Abbott.”

Your Heart is Dark and Noir:

Give Me More Obsession But In Present Day, Please:

How About Friendship:

Need Some Hysteria And Secrets:

But What If I’m In the Mood for a Graphic Novel, you say?

I am actually jealous of all the readers who have yet to discover Megan Abbott and are just sitting down to commence their binge—I’ll be over here waiting for another title and only slightly creepily looking over your shoulder to vicariously read her words again for the first time.

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.