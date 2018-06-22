Which James Patterson Book Should You Read First?

With more than 200 books to his name, James Patterson has the perfect book for every kind of reader. So if you’re new to Patterson and not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.

For the biggest James Patterson fan…

Red Alert A fatal blast explodes in a room full of New York's elite during a fundraiser. As the NYPD Red task force investigates, they discover that the A-listers they were formed to protect may be responsible for destruction on an unimaginable scale.

For the first-time James Patterson reader…

Along Came a Spider Along Came a Spider is the first book in Patterson's most popular series, Alex Cross—in which every book is downright addictive. Compelling and twisty, this is a quintessential thriller and the perfect place to start with his work. The story kicks off with the kidnapping of a famous actress's daughter and a politician's son and pits a brilliant forensic psychologist against a dangerous serial killer that the FBI and Secret Service can't outsmart—even with him in custody.

For fans of The Terminator‘s Sarah Connor…

Humans, Bow Down Let's get real—who is not a fan of Sarah Connor? In a world where the robots have just won the Great War, Six is a warrior woman with nothing left to lose. Six and her partner-in-crime, Dubs, are the only thing standing in between humanity and their permanent destruction. To do so, they must put their trust in the unlikeliest of allies.

For the true crime junkies…

Filthy Rich This is the true story of Jeffrey Epstein, a man who amassed incredible wealth in the financial sector and fell from grace due to his taste in young girls. This book explores all sides of the case, including the girls employed in Epstein's home, the cops investigating the charges, as well as Epstein himself.

For the nonfiction fan…

The Murder of King Tut James Patterson is known for his page-turning novels, but occasionally he brings his literary prowess to the world of nonfiction. Explore one of the oldest unsolved mysteries through the lens of Howard Carter's arduous discovery of the pharaoh's hidden tomb. It may be true, but the story still has all the intrigue, passion, and betrayal of the best James Patterson thrillers.

For the teen who won’t put their phone down during dinner…

The Injustice Theo's Twitter account was anonymous until someone posted a photo that went viral and got him expelled. He pairs up with Sasha, who was also expelled for a crime she didn't commit, to find out who set them up. Not even his own best friend can be excluded from the list of suspects.

For those interested in exploring faith in fiction…

Woman of God This is a fictional thriller about a woman who may, or may not, become the next Pope. The main character, Brigid, is an incredible woman whose faith has never come easily to her. All this is set against the backdrop of a Sudanese civil war, drug dens, high-powered lawyers, Boston churches, and an evolving Catholic church.

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.