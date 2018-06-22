Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Which James Patterson Book Should You Read First?

Novel Suspects Featured Image Every James Patterson ReaderWith more than 200 books to his name, James Patterson has the perfect book for every kind of reader. So if you’re new to Patterson and not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered.

 

For the biggest James Patterson fan…

For the first-time James Patterson reader…

For fans of The Terminator‘s Sarah Connor…

 

For the true crime junkies…

 

For the nonfiction fan…

 

For the teen who won’t put their phone down during dinner…

For those interested in exploring faith in fiction…

 

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author, best known for his many enduring fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha. Patterson’s writing career is characterized by a single mission: to prove to everyone, from children to adults, that there is no such thing as a person who “doesn’t like to read,” only people who haven’t found the right book. He’s given over a million books to schoolkids and over forty million dollars to support education, and endowed over five thousand college scholarships for teachers. He writes full-time and lives in Florida with his family.

 

