4 Must-Read Killer Thriller Books

I Hunt Killers is like Dexter, but with a sixteen-year-old at its core. Jasper Dent’s father is the most notorious serial killer in all of America. His victim tally is over 150. But he’s been behind bars for four years now, leaving Jasper to live with his batty grandmother.

When a copycat serial killer comes to Jasper’s small hometown, he knows it’s up to him to uncover the real killer and clear his own name. Because if there’s one thing his serial killer dad wants, it’s for his son to follow in his footsteps. But Jasper is hell-bent on doing the exact opposite–finding and stopping serial killers, instead of becoming one.