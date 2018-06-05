Which Nelson DeMille Book Should You Read First?

When John Corey leaves the Anti-Terrorist Task Force and returns home to New York City, he thinks his new job surveilling Russian diplomats working at the U.N. Mission will be a piece of cake. But he soon realizes something the U.S. government doesn’t: the all-too-real threat of a newly resurgent Russia.

Vasily Petrov, a colonel in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service posing as a diplomat with the Russian U.N. Mission, mysteriously disappears from a Russian oligarch’s party and it’s up to Corey to track him down. Will Corey find Petrov and put a stop to whatever he has planned before it’s too late? Or will Corey finally be outrun and outsmarted, with America facing the prospect of a crippling attack, unlike anything it’s ever seen before?