Which Nelson DeMille Book Should You Read First?
If you want to read the first book in a new series…
The Deserter
Nelson DeMille; Alex DeMille
A blistering thriller featuring a brilliant and unorthodox Army investigator, his enigmatic partner, and their hunt for the Army’s most notorious—and dangerous—deserter. With ripped-from-the-headlines appeal, an exotic and dangerous locale, and the hairpin twists and inimitable humor that are signature DeMille, The Deserter is the first in a timely and thrilling new series from an unbeatable team of Nelson DeMille and his son, award-winning screenwriter Alex DeMille.
If you love murder mysteries…
Plum Island
by Nelson DeMille
Wounded in the line of duty, NYPD homicide detective John Corey finds respite in a quiet area of Long Island that is home to farmers, fishermen, and now, at least one killer. When a young, attractive couple is found dead on their patio, local police chief, Sylvester Maxwell, enlists Corey’s big-city expertise on the case. But Maxwell ends up with more than he bargained for when Corey's investigation leads him to something more deadly—and more dangerous—than he could ever have imagined.
If you love international treasure hunts…
The Cuban Affair
Nelson DeMille
U.S. Army veteran Daniel "Mac" MacCormick is buried under big bank loans which he took out to buy his charter fishing boat. So, Mac can't resist the opportunity when a hotshot Miami lawyer offers him two million dollars to use his boat. Before long, Mac learns the true purpose of the trip: to the find sixty million dollars that's secretly stashed in Cuba. With the “Cuban Thaw” underway between Havana and Washington, Mac knows that people will do anything to get the stash—and that he may be putting his life at risk if he accepts the job.
If you love murder mysteries…
Plum Island
by Nelson DeMille
Wounded in the line of duty, NYPD homicide detective John Corey finds respite in a quiet area of Long Island that is home to farmers, fishermen, and now, at least one killer. When a young, attractive couple is found dead on their patio, local police chief, Sylvester Maxwell, enlists Corey’s big-city expertise on the case. But Maxwell ends up with more than he bargained for when Corey's investigation leads him to something more deadly—and more dangerous—than he could ever have imagined.
Related: How Nelson DeMille Began His Writing Career
If you love a cross-country chase…
The Lion's Game
by Nelson DeMille
When a notorious Libyan terrorist known as "The Lion" defects to the West, an elite American task force is ready to put a stop to him. Federal Task Force agent John Corey—together with his formidable partner, Kate Mayfield—follow a trail of smoke and blood to find a foe with the cunning of a lion and all the bloodlust of a man. But can Corey outsmart a man who follows no rules at all?
If you love a good coverup…
Night Fall
by Nelson DeMille
When the terrible explosion of TWA Flight 800 suddenly lights up the sky, a couple having an illicit affair manages to record the moment. Reports say it was caused mechanical malfunction... or was it? John Corey and Kate Mayfield, both members of the elite Anti-Terrorist Task Force, are determined to find the one piece of evidence that will prove that the explosion wasn't an accident—but they'll have to outsmart the people who will do anything to keep the truth hidden.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
If you love luxurious settings…
Wild Fire
by Nelson DeMille
Welcome to the Custer Hill Club—an informal group of America’s most powerful male leaders. When a member of the Federal Anti-Terrorist Task Force is reported missing and his body later recovered in the woods near the club, it's up to Detective John Corey to unravel the Custer Hill Club's top-secret plan—code name, Wild Fire—before chaos is unleashed.
If you like tracking down criminals…
The Lion
by Nelson DeMille
The notorious Libyan terrorist otherwise known as “The Lion” is back. Years after his reign of terror that had Corey chasing him across the country, The Lion is ready to take care of unfinished business. He is a killing machine with a mission of revenge, but John Corey will stop at nothing to achieve his own goal—to find and kill The Lion.
If you’re into international thrillers…
The Panther
by Nelson DeMille
Anti-Terrorist Task Force agent John Corey and FBI agent Kate Mayfield are posted overseas in Yemen—one of the most dangerous places in the Middle East. The U.S. government will do anything to bring down an Al Qaeda operative known as The Panther, who is wanted for multiple terrorist acts and murders. But Corey and Mayfield soon learn there's more to their assignment than meets the eye—and the hunters just might become the hunted.
If you love racing against the clock…
Radiant Angel
by Nelson DeMille
When John Corey leaves the Anti-Terrorist Task Force and returns home to New York City, he thinks his new job surveilling Russian diplomats working at the U.N. Mission will be a piece of cake. But he soon realizes something the U.S. government doesn’t: the all-too-real threat of a newly resurgent Russia.
Vasily Petrov, a colonel in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service posing as a diplomat with the Russian U.N. Mission, mysteriously disappears from a Russian oligarch’s party and it’s up to Corey to track him down. Will Corey find Petrov and put a stop to whatever he has planned before it’s too late? Or will Corey finally be outrun and outsmarted, with America facing the prospect of a crippling attack, unlike anything it’s ever seen before?
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use