David Baldacci’s Memory Man Books in Order

In the world of political thrillers full of action and intrigue, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who does them more successfully than David Baldacci. With over 40 titles and 130 million books in print, which have been published in 45 languages in over 80 countries, Baldacci has been entertaining readers for decades with well-spun tales of spies, government agents, and mystery. Buckle up for his Memory Man series—you are in for quite a ride!

Amos Decker is a valuable asset to the police force: a highly skilled investigator with a perfect memory, the result of a traumatic sports injury. Decker’s inability to forget anything makes him a wonderful detective, but it’s also a curse for a man who has seen things he would rather not remember.

Ebooks.com Memory Man Amos Decker's perfect memory has been a gift throughout his time as a detective on the police force, but now he must use it to solve the worst crime of his career: the murder of his family. Unable to solve the mystery, Decker quits the force and lives his life in misery. Then something unusual occurs: a man walks into the police station and confesses to the murders. Faced with the chance to learn the truth behind the murder of his family, Decker must accept the possibility that the answers will destroy his future.

Ebooks.com The Last Mile Convicted murderer Melvin Mars is hours away from his execution when another man confesses to the crime. Newly hired FBI specialist Amos Decker takes an interest in Mars, seeing similarities in their lives: both men were football players, both lost their families to violent crime, and in both cases, a man confessed years later. But is Mars really an innocent man who should go free? Or is this part of someone's bigger plan? It's up to Decker to solve the puzzle once and for all.

Ebooks.com The Fix As Amos Decker is reporting to work at the FBI one day, he witnesses a man shoot a complete stranger, then turn the gun on himself. Decker can't forget what he saw—literally—and as he looks into the shooter's life, he's perplexed by the crime. Complicating matters is the arrival of a DIA agent, who orders Decker to back off the case. But Decker believes the shooting is linked to a greater crime, one that is a matter of national security. And he's willing to risk his career, his reputation, and his life, in order to stop it.

Ebooks.com The Fallen After four bizarre murders occur in the bleak, rust belt town of Baronville, the local police are left stumped. But when Amos Decker and his FBI colleague Alex Jamison discover the cryptic clues left at the scenes–obscure Bible verses, odd symbols–they know that something sinister is going on. Decker, with his singular talents, may be the only one who can crack this bizarre case. Only this time–when one mistake could jeopardize the safety of those he holds closest–Decker finds that his previously infallible memory may not be so trustworthy after all.

