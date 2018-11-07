Watch: David Baldacci Talks Long Road to Mercy & Atlee Pine
Learn More About David Baldacci’s new thriller, Long Road to Mercy:
Long Road to Mercy
by David Baldacci
Introducing a remarkable new character from #1 New York Times bestselling writer David Baldacci: Atlee Pine, an FBI agent with special skills assigned to the remote wilds of the southwestern United States who must confront a new threat . . . and an old nightmare.
