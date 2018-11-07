8 New Mysteries & Thrillers to Curl Up with This November

I am here for teen sleuths. Especially when you add in family drama, like the only reason you were wealthy was because your dad was stealing the money and now he's up and run away and you and your mom are up that creek sans paddle! This is what happened to Owen Foster, who is no longer attending his boarding school and is receiving threats for what his father did. But is there more to that cryptic note his father sent him before running away? Foster is determined to find out what is really happening...

Related: Escape Into These Absorbing Psychological Thrillers