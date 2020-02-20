If You Liked My Sister, the Serial Killer, you’ll like…

Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, the Serial Killer is a wickedly fun book that is equally smart and is what I call a unicorn book. It doesn’t have comp titles. Publishing isn’t out here doing the good work of bringing us these fantastic #ownvoices books from African countries like Nigeria. Which certainly leaves us extremely thirsty for more once we get a little taste of an excellent work like My Sister, the Serial Killer. So while I haven’t compiled a list of comp titles, I have rounded up a list of great crime books based on elements you may have loved in Oyinkan Braithwaite’s novel about a sister literally cleaning up her sister’s crimes (murdering boyfriends) until her sister sets eyes on the man she loves…

Indiebound The Man in My Basement If you really enjoyed the suspense of My Sister, the Serial Killer and the slightly bananapants idea behind a sister who murders her boyfriends and then sets her sights on her sister's love interest, I’m going to crank the bananapants to high and give you suspense with this book: Walter Mosley’s The Man in My Basement. While not from a woman’s perspective, Mosley always explores the issues of race and adds suspense when a white man pays a lot of money to rent a Black man’s basement, and once the deal is complete, a large cage arrives…

Indiebound Codename Villanelle Okay, I’m leaving you with one more murderous woman. This time, the main character is a psychopath who loves murdering her assignments—powerful and rich men—and is in a cat-and-mouse game with a former MI6 operative hired to capture her. And yes, the BBC series adaptation is based on these books, although written with a different voice, since Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag!) wrote the first season. So you have books and an adaptation to marathon if you’ve yet to check out either.

Happy murderous reading!

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.