Seven Horror Books for Young Readers

Dread Nation is a historical horror book for teens that answers the question we've all asked ourselves: What if the American Civil War had zombies? Jane McKeene was born after zombies began to walk the battlefields, which essentially derailed the War Between the States. Now the country has entered a new era, an era in which children in schools are taught to fight against the undead. Jane is studying to become an Attendant, which means she will be given the tools to protect the well-to-do members of America, thus elevating her own social status. But then families around Baltimore County start to go missing, and Jane finds herself caught in the middle of a conspiracy that worries her more than even the zombies do.