The Best World Building in Crime Fiction

New Orleans in 1919 and a serial killer is loose. The Axeman commits his crimes against a vivid backdrop, a city of swagger and noise, of oppression and violence. An example of how a location’s spirit must be captured for it to be effective.

‘Most of the neighbourhood was there, the club members, the five bands, the street kids, the happy stragglers, and the deceased’s family too. Music and noise blared through the thin walls of the house and out across the ward like a siren, promising good times that called yet more hopefuls to the party.’

It’s the presentation of a place not through its structures but its people, an image of how they live and how they want to live. People make a culture, they define what a place is, and it’s through the people of a location that its true heart is revealed.

Related: How To Write True Crime Books