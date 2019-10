Can You Predict TV Crime Show Endings?

Hello, Jack Reacher fans, you have a new thriller! Reacher's cross-country trip is diverted when he decides to stop in the town his father was born. Also detoured are Canadian tourists on their way to N.Y., except their car broke down and they're stuck. As Reacher's look into his father's life takes weird turns the tourists find themselves in danger... For fans of past and present mysteries!

The next book in the Reacher series, Blue Moon, comes out in October and we can't wait!