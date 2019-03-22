Can You Predict TV Crime Show Endings?

Can you predict crime show endings? Lee Child and nine more of our favorite authors share their answers. Spoiler alert: It’s usually the guest star.



1. LEE CHILD:

Ebooks.com Past Tense Hello, Jack Reacher fans, you have a new thriller! Reacher's cross-country trip is diverted when he decides to stop in the town his father was born. Also detoured are Canadian tourists on their way to N.Y., except their car broke down and they're stuck. As Reacher's look into his father's life takes weird turns the tourists find themselves in danger... For fans of past and present mysteries! The next book in the Reacher series, Blue Moon, comes out in October and we can't wait!

2. JACK CARR:

3. MEG GARDINER:

4. LOU BERNEY:

5. WENDY CORSI STAUB:

6. BREE BAKER:

Indiebound No Good Tea Goes Unpunished Don’t marry into murder… Catering her childhood friend’s beachfront wedding was a dream come true for Everly Swan–and, with hundreds of guests in attendance, great exposure for her new iced tea shop and café. But when the well-to-do groom is found floating facedown in the surf, the locals of Charm, North Carolina, turn their suspicions to his new bride. Could she have been so desperate to lay her hands on his fortune that she arranged for his murder before they even set off on their honeymoon?

7. RILEY SAGER:

Indiebound The Last Time I Lied The author of Final Girls is baaaaack! And he’s brought the cabin horror element again, but this time it’s three girls at camp who walk out of the cabin never to be seen again. The only girl left behind, now a woman, returns to the reopening of the camp as a painting instructor to find out what really happened all those years before. Riley Sager's previous novel had enough thrills, horror, and mystery to make this one a definite read for me.

8. ALISON GAYLIN:

9. MINDY MEJIA:

Ebooks.com Leave No Trace Ten years ago, a man and his son were presumed dead after disappearing into Minnesota's hundreds of miles of untouched forests and glacial lakes. That is, until a decade later...when the son re-appeared, violent and uncommunicative, and requiring care in a psychiatric facility. There, assistant language therapist Maya Stark is charged with connecting with him. As Maya is drawn closer to this enigmatic stranger, she’ll risk everything to try to reunite him with his missing father.

10. BRAD PARKS:

Indiebound The Last ACT Tommy Jump is an out-of-work stage actor approached by the FBI with the role of a lifetime: Go undercover at a federal prison, impersonate a convicted felon, and befriend a fellow inmate, a disgraced banker named Mitchell Dupree who has information that could bring down a ruthless drug cartel. But as Tommy befriends Dupree, he soon realizes he’s underestimated the enormity of his task—and the terrifying reach of the cartel. The FBI isn’t the only one looking for the documents, and if Tommy doesn’t play his role to perfection, it just may be his last act.