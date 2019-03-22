Can You Predict TV Crime Show Endings?
Can you predict crime show endings? Lee Child and nine more of our favorite authors share their answers. Spoiler alert: It’s usually the guest star.
1. LEE CHILD:
Past Tense
Lee Child
Hello, Jack Reacher fans, you have a new thriller! Reacher's cross-country trip is diverted when he decides to stop in the town his father was born. Also detoured are Canadian tourists on their way to N.Y., except their car broke down and they're stuck. As Reacher's look into his father's life takes weird turns the tourists find themselves in danger... For fans of past and present mysteries!
The next book in the Reacher series, Blue Moon, comes out in October and we can't wait!
2. JACK CARR:
The Terminal List
Jack Carr
Brad Thor fans will love debut author Jack Carr's thriller The Terminal List. In book one of this pulse-pounding series, a Navy SEAL has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after he discovers that the American government is behind the deaths of his team in this ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller.
Book two of the Terminal List series, True Believer, comes out on July 30th. So, you have plenty of time to get caught up!
3. MEG GARDINER:
Into the Black Nowhere
Meg Gardiner
In this exhilarating thriller inspired by real-life serial killer Ted Bundy, FBI profiler Caitlin Hendrix faces off against a charming, merciless serial killer.
4. LOU BERNEY:
November Road
Lou Berney
Set against the assassination of JFK, a poignant and evocative crime novel that centers on a desperate cat-and-mouse chase across 1960s America. November Road is a story of unexpected connections, daring possibilities, and the hope of second chances from the Edgar Award-winning author of The Long and Faraway Gone.
5. WENDY CORSI STAUB:
Little Girl Lost
Wendy Corsi Staub
From New York Times Bestselling Author Wendy Corsi Staub comes a gripping novel of psychological suspense, as a young foundling’s path to her biological parents leads to a killer with a chilling agenda.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
6. BREE BAKER:
No Good Tea Goes Unpunished
Bree Baker
Don’t marry into murder…
Catering her childhood friend’s beachfront wedding was a dream come true for Everly Swan–and, with hundreds of guests in attendance, great exposure for her new iced tea shop and café. But when the well-to-do groom is found floating facedown in the surf, the locals of Charm, North Carolina, turn their suspicions to his new bride. Could she have been so desperate to lay her hands on his fortune that she arranged for his murder before they even set off on their honeymoon?
7. RILEY SAGER:
The Last Time I Lied
Riley Sager
The author of Final Girls is baaaaack! And he’s brought the cabin horror element again, but this time it’s three girls at camp who walk out of the cabin never to be seen again. The only girl left behind, now a woman, returns to the reopening of the camp as a painting instructor to find out what really happened all those years before. Riley Sager's previous novel had enough thrills, horror, and mystery to make this one a definite read for me.
8. ALISON GAYLIN:
If I Die Tonight
Alison Gaylin
In this absorbing tale of psychological suspense from Edgar-nominated and Shamus-winning author Wendy Corsi Staub, a seemingly open-and-shut police case with a clear-cut hero and villain turns out to be anything but simple.
9. MINDY MEJIA:
Leave No Trace
Mindy Mejía
Ten years ago, a man and his son were presumed dead after disappearing into Minnesota's hundreds of miles of untouched forests and glacial lakes. That is, until a decade later...when the son re-appeared, violent and uncommunicative, and requiring care in a psychiatric facility. There, assistant language therapist Maya Stark is charged with connecting with him. As Maya is drawn closer to this enigmatic stranger, she’ll risk everything to try to reunite him with his missing father.
10. BRAD PARKS:
The Last ACT
Brad Parks
Tommy Jump is an out-of-work stage actor approached by the FBI with the role of a lifetime: Go undercover at a federal prison, impersonate a convicted felon, and befriend a fellow inmate, a disgraced banker named Mitchell Dupree who has information that could bring down a ruthless drug cartel. But as Tommy befriends Dupree, he soon realizes he’s underestimated the enormity of his task—and the terrifying reach of the cartel. The FBI isn’t the only one looking for the documents, and if Tommy doesn’t play his role to perfection, it just may be his last act.