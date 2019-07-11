Which Michael Connelly Book Should You Read First?

The Lincoln Lawyer introduces readers to Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car. He defends the types of criminals that people tend to overlook, the type that aren't usually able to pay a lot. When a high-paying client with a slam-dunk case drops in his lap, Mickey thinks he's received a stroke of good fortune...until someone close to him is murdered. Mickey realizes that the case is far from simple or lucky, and it'll take all of his wits to not only see justice served, but to save his own life.

Note: Mickey Haller also appears in the Harry Bosch series in Nine Dragons and The Crossing.