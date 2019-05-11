Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch Books in Order:

1995

At the beginning of The Last Coyote, things aren’t going so well for Harry Bosch. He’s single, has lost his home, and is drowning in the bottle. To top it off, he has also been suspended from the force indefinitely. He doesn’t want to get the psychiatric evaluation the LAPD requires. But when he gives in, he realizes that it was the right thing to do. There’s something at the heart of his problems that he has to deal with: the murder of his mother. He reopens the cold case from thirty years ago and begins investigating what happened to his her—and how her case was mishandled.