The 7 Best Genre Bending Mystery Novels

By Ben H. Winters, New York Times bestselling author of Golden State, Underground Airlines, and the Last Policeman trilogy

I did not set out to be a science-fiction writer, or an alternate-history writer, or whatever universe it is I have stumbled into and made my home. It is the mystery genre that has always sung sweetest to me, but I also find a special kind of magic in following mystery heroes—cops, detectives, determined amateurs, the whole range of investigator protagonists—through unfamiliar landscapes: distant planets (Blade Runner), bizarro realities (Jasper Fforde’s novels), or, I don’t know, a distant continent and the tortured psyche of mankind (Heart of Darkness). There is special electricity created by crossing the wires of what we know (the determined hero delving deep and deeper) with what is new and strange. Here’s the paradox, here (dare I say) is the mystery: the more alien it gets, the more powerful the shock of recognition.

Indiebound Fatherland Another alt-history, also involving World War II (popular subject for alt-history!) We’re in Germany after the Nazis won; our detective, Xavier March, is an SS officer and a decent man in a corrupt system.

Books by Ben H. Winters

Ebooks.com Golden State A mind-bending novel set in a world governed by absolute truth, where lies are as dangerous as murder. In a strange alternate society that values law and truth above all else, Laszlo Ratesic is a nineteen-year veteran of the Speculative Service. He lives in the Golden State, a nation standing where California once did, a place where like-minded Americans retreated after the erosion of truth and the spread of lies made public life and governance impossible. In the Golden State, knowingly contradicting the truth is the greatest crime–and stopping those crimes is Laz’s job. In its service, he is one of the few individuals permitted to harbor untruths, to “speculate” on what might have happened. But the Golden State is less a paradise than its name might suggest. To monitor, verify, and enforce the truth requires a veritable panopticon of surveillance and recording. And when those in control of the facts twist them for nefarious means, the Speculators are the only ones with the power to fight back.

Ebooks.com Underground Airlines The bestselling book that asks the question: what would present-day America look like if the Civil War never happened? A New York Times bestseller; a Goodreads Choice finalist; named one of the Best Books of the Year by NPR, Slate, Publishers Weekly, Hudson Bookseller, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Kirkus Reviews, AudioFile Magazine, and Amazon A young black man calling himself Victor has struck a bargain with federal law enforcement, working as a bounty hunter for the US Marshall Service in exchange for his freedom. He's got plenty of work. In this version of America, slavery continues in four states called "the Hard Four." On the trail of a runaway known as Jackdaw, Victor arrives in Indianapolis knowing that something isn't right--with the case file, with his work, and with the country itself. As he works to infiltrate the local cell of a abolitionist movement called the Underground Airlines, tracking Jackdaw through the back rooms of churches, empty parking garages, hotels, and medical offices, Victor believes he's hot on the trail. But his strange, increasingly uncanny pursuit is complicated by a boss who won't reveal the extraordinary stakes of Jackdaw's case, as well as by a heartbreaking young woman and her child--who may be Victor's salvation. Victor believes himself to be a good man doing bad work, unwilling to give up the freedom he has worked so hard to earn. But in pursuing Jackdaw, Victor discovers secrets at the core of the country's arrangement with the Hard Four, secrets the government will preserve at any cost. Underground Airlines is a ground-breaking novel, a wickedly imaginative thriller, and a story of an America that is more like our own than we'd like to believe.

About Ben H. Winters

Ben H. Winters is the New York Times bestselling author of Golden State, Underground Airlines and the Last Policeman trilogy. The second novel in the trilogy, Countdown City, was an NPR Best Book of 2013 and the winner of the Philip K. Dick award. The Last Policeman was the recipient of the 2012 Edgar Award, and was also named one of the Best Books of 2012 by Amazon.com and Slate. Ben lives with his family in Los Angeles, CA.