Social Distancing with Kathleen Kent

Rattled from a run-in with a cult and desperate for answers, Detective Betty Rhyzyk decides to go rogue -- but her investigation leads straight into the dark underworld of the Dallas drug cartel.





"Deeply satisfying." --The Washington Post



"A labyrinth of a police procedural punctuated by non-stop action . . . Gripping." --Associated Press





There's not much that can make Detective Betty Rhyzyk flinch. But her wounds are still fresh from an encounter with an apocalyptic cult known as The Family, and she's having trouble readjusting to life as it once was. She's back at work as a narcotics detective, but something isn't right -- at work, where someone has been assassinating confidential informants, or at home, where she struggles to connect with her loving wife, Jackie. To make matters worse, Betty's partner seems to be increasingly dependent on the prescription painkillers he was prescribed for the injuries he sustained rescuing her.





Forced into therapy, a desk assignment, and domestic bliss, Betty's at the point of breaking when she decides to go rogue, investigating her own department and chasing down phantom sightings of the cult leader who took her hostage. The chase will lead her to the dark heart of a drug cartel terrorizing Dallas, and straight to the crooked cops who plan to profit from it all. There's never a dull moment in Dallas, especially now that Detective Betty's back.