The 10 Best Women’s Murder Club Books by James Patterson

In the latest installment of the Women’s Murder Club series, The 19th Christmas, the group looks forward to a relaxing holiday season, but the criminal element of San Francisco has other plans for them. It seems hard to believe that there are already almost 20 titles in this bestselling series! If you’ve always wanted to read the series but didn’t know where to start, I’m here to help with a list of James Patterson’s 10 best Women’s Murder Club books according to Goodreads.

This series revolves around crime-solving friends in San Francisco: Lindsay Boxer, a homicide inspector in the San Francisco Police Department; Claire Washburn, a medical examiner; Jill Bernhardt, an assistant D.A.; and Cindy Thomas, who works the crime desk of the San Francisco Chronicle. Readers are given looks into their personal trials and tribulations as they also work together to solve crimes.

Ebooks.com The 9th Judgment Average Rating: 4.11 Two deranged killers in two separate cases are threatening the Women's Murder Club. A lack of evidence or motive in either case is upsetting enough, but when details from the cases start getting leaked to the press, Detective Lindsay Boxer begins to fear one of her closest friends is the source.

Ebooks.com 15th Affair Average Rating: 4.09 The main suspect in the disappearance of a woman connected to the CIA turns out to be a surprising one: Detective Lindsay Boxer's husband. After the woman goes missing from a murder scene, and Lindsay's husband disappears, she discovers a link between them that has her questioning everything she knows.

Ebooks.com 10th Anniversary Average Rating: 4.09 The celebration of Detective Lindsay Boxer's wedding is short-lived when she is called in to help with a case involving a kidnapped infant. Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Yuki Castellano is about to close the case that could make her career, but Lindsay may have evidence that will undo all her hard work.

Ebooks.com 7th Heaven Average Rating: 4.08 Detective Lindsay Boxer and the Murder Club race to stop a serial arsonist targeting the homes of wealthy couples, while also continuing to search for a missing man. And while they struggle to stop the flames, the heat gets turned up on Lindsay's personal life.

Ebooks.com 16th Seduction Average Rating: 4.08 Still reeling from a personal betrayal, Detective Lindsay Boxer must push her personal life to the side and work with the Murder Club to solve a series of crimes and unwind a deadly conspiracy that threatens to destroy San Francisco. But with her trust recently shattered, she finds separating home and work to be difficult.

Ebooks.com 1st to Die Average Rating: 4.08 The book that kicked off the thrilling series! In it, homicide inspector Lindsay Boxer, medical examiner Claire Washburn, assistant D.A. Jill Bernhardt, and Cindy Thomas, who works the crime desk of the San Francisco Chronicle, join together to stop a killer. The four women lend each other a hand in thinking outside the box when their usual avenues of investigation fail to find a murderer.

Ebooks.com 4th of July Average Rating: 4.06 San Francisco police lieutenant Lindsay Boxer finds herself on the other side of the law after she winds up discharging her weapon in a late-night showdown. Seeking to escape town while her fate is decided by twelve jurors, she winds up in a small town experiencing a series of crimes with details eerily similar to a case she worked years before.

Ebooks.com 11th Hour Average Rating: 4.05 Lindsay Boxer's dreams of having a baby are finally going to come true, but crime doesn't stop just because she's an expectant mother. When a local millionaire is shot to death, she discovers the murder weapon was one stolen from the police evidence locker and is linked to several seemingly untouchable criminals. Making matters worse are recent articles attacking her personal life.

Ebooks.com The 8th Confession Average Rating: 4.04 Someone is once again targeting San Francisco's richest people. Detective Lindsay Boxer must figure out who is responsible, as well as find the vicious murderer of a street preacher. She and the Women's Club work to stop the crimes, as sparks fly between Cindy and Lindsay's partner, and Lindsay worries the romance will ruin their friendship.

