How to Develop Characters in Crime Fiction

In Joe Ide's Anthony, Macavity, and Shamus award-winning debut crime novel, a resident of one of LA’s toughest neighborhoods uses his blistering intellect to solve the crimes the LAPD ignores.
In book two of the IQ series, Isaiah (aka "IQ") uncovers a secret behind the death of his brother, Marcus.
In the third installment of the series, the case of a young artist’s missing mother sets IQ on a collision course with his own Moriarty.
In book four, IQ is back to piece together a Newport Beach murder with an eyewitness who gives "people person" a whole new meaning.
Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use