How to Develop Characters in Crime Fiction



</p> <section> <p class="ql-align-justify">I think one essential skill for a writer is empathy. The ability to get inside someone’s head and see the world through their eyes. Not to judge, but to understand how they make sense of things from their own point of view. Without that insight, you have no idea what your character will do in any given situation. Their actions have to fit their own logic, their own needs. The task as a writer is connecting their point of view with their behavior.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Here’s an example from back in high school, when I had a friend named Cheesy. He was as poverty-stricken as everybody else in our South Central Los Angeles neighborhood, but he had <em>fifty</em> pairs of shoes, all of which were stolen.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Cheesy would buy a pair of raggedy shoes at the Goodwill for a dollar, then he’d go into a shoe store and try on a pair he liked. Then he’d walk up and down the aisle with a thoughtful look on his face as if deciding whether they really suited him. And the moment the salesman turned his head—<em>ZOOM. </em>Cheesy was out the door and gone, and you’d have to be Usain Bolt to catch Cheesy in a crowd.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Cheesy kept his shoes lined up in neat pairs and arranged around the perimeter of his crappy little room. He organized them not by function, but by color. Whites, pastels, primary colors, and ones with designs like a coat of arms or the American flag. God help you if you stepped on his foot.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Cheesy would take f<em>oreve</em>r to choose a pair to wear each day. He’d stand in the center of the room with his hand on his chin, nodding intently as his eyes traveled from one pair to the next. Meanwhile, I’m out in the hallway muttering, “Will you hurry the f___ up?!”</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">But those shoes were the only things of value Cheesy owned. They were precious to him, and in a very real way, Cheesy <em>was</em> his shoes. If you know how his actions reflect his point of view—you can write about Cheesy.</p> </section> <section> <h3>DEFINING CHARACTERS</h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">There’s a tendency, especially in the mystery/thriller genre, to define a character by two things. One is lifestyle: the killer lives in a penthouse, wears custom suits, and has an arsenal of high-tech weapons hidden behind the liquor cabinet. Or the character lives in an isolated log cabin with his pet wolf, has no cell phone, and eats only what he can scavenge. The second is expertise. The character can pilot a helicopter and behead you with a samurai sword, or is a specialist on serial killers or a profiler for the FBI.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">I’m not knocking it these elements. I use these them myself, but in and of themselves, lifestyle and expertise don’t define character. What defines a character for me is his or her inner life, what they’re thinking and feeling as they investigate, chase, escape, outwit, or shoot it out with the bad guys. It is the nature of their relationships as son, daughter, parent, child, friend, or colleague. It is their fears, vulnerabilities, joys, and opinions about what they encounter in their lives.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">I’m not especially interested in a character pushing somebody off a rooftop. What interests me is what the character is thinking and feeling before, during, and after he throws somebody off a rooftop.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify"><a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/external/title/9780345807106/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Jo Nesbø’s character Harry Hole</strong></a> is an excellent example. Harry’s self-awareness, self-loathing, failed relationships, and unquenchable obsession with his work make him a standout in the legion of other lone wolf cops.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">I tell aspiring writers to reference their own lives; I ask them what they’re feeling and thinking when they’re laying in bed at night staring up at the ceiling. Maybe they hate their jobs or are confounded by their teenage son or face financial hardships or are seriously ill. Readers invest in a character because they have the same issues. Not the specifics, but they can relate.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">In <a href="https://www.novelsuspects.com/titles/joe-ide/wrecked/9780316509497/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong><em>Wrecked,</em> the third novel in my <em>IQ</em> series</strong></a>, my protagonist Isaiah Quintabe is a resident of East Long Beach who solves crimes that the LAPD too often ignores in their rough neighborhood.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Isaiah’s love interest is a young woman named Grace. She is an artist, and white. A neighborhood punk confronts Isaiah about this, taunting him for not dating someone from his own race. Isaiah’s reactions to the world around him are telling. His reflection:</p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify">The bad guy in <em>Wrecked</em> is a man named Walczak. He’s ex-CIA and had tortured prisoners in Iraq, about which he feels little, if any, remorse. Since then, he’s become CEO of an international security company like Blackwater. He’s cruel, ruthless and powerful. Nothing new there.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Walczak is searching for a woman named Sarah who has photos of him doing more terrible things at Abu Ghraib. He’s desperate to find her and determined to prevent those photos from going public. This is Walczak’s reflection:</p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify">If I don’t have that insight into Walczak’s relationships and his fears, I don’t have a character.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> </section> <section> <h3>DIALOGUE</h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Dialogue can express a character’s inner life. Their thoughts and feelings stated out loud. I do something with dialogue that I took from Elmore Leonard. He said <em>Everybody talks</em>, meaning every character can say exactly what they want to say in their own vernacular.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Isaiah and his friend and crime-solving partner Dodson (referred to by his nickname “Shorty” here) have tracked down a pimp named Spoon, who exploits underage girls. They break into his apartment, and this is their confrontation:</p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify">However despicable, Spoon stated his position clearly, succinctly, and in his own vernacular, and I think Leonard’s approach has the effect of elevating the character. Spoon is no longer a generic pimp, he’s <em>this</em> pimp, this <em>particular</em> pimp.</p> </section> <section> <h3>BACKSTORIES</h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">I use backstories frequently. A backstory can reveal a character’s inner world, as well as the circumstances that brought them to this point in their lives; on the brink, willing to take extreme action.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Emmaline Owens served in military intelligence. She was one of Walczak’s crew and participated in the torture:</p> </section> <section> <h3>ON EMPATHY</h3> <p> </p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">For me, it all comes back to empathy. Stephanie was my first girlfriend. She lived two doors down. I was ten and she was eleven. She was also a head and a half taller than me and outweighed me by thirty pounds. My brother said that when we held hands she looked like a ventriloquist with a Japanese dummy.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Everybody in the neighborhood was having a hard time but Stephanie’s family was destitute. She had a little brother and sister who were always running around half-naked and crying, and there was never any food in the house. Her mother was a drunk and carried around a sawed-off broomstick, and seemed to hit whoever was nearby.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">Stephanie developed an attitude that I gave to the character Deronda in the first book in the series, <em>IQ</em>. <em>Whatever I get in life, I’ll have to take it, and whatever it is won’t be enough.</em> I used to share my lunch with Stephanie and she would complain about the sandwiches! “Tell your mother I don’t like mustard.” And she was like that about everything, no matter what it was. It didn’t fit; it was the wrong color; it was last year’s model, or not the one she saw in the store, or just plain stupid. She even rejected things that fit all her numerous, ad hoc requirements. Why? Because nothing would ever make up for her life of deprivation or fill the well of needs that had never been met. Because I knew Stephanie, I could write Deronda.</p> <p class="ql-align-justify"> <p class="ql-align-justify">I’m sometimes asked if I’ll ever get tired of writing about the same characters. I don’t think so, at least in the foreseeable future. Novels, in whatever small a way, are supposed to illuminate human nature. But human nature is vast and complicated, and for the most part, inexplicable. I don’t understand my dog let alone my dear wife. So the characters I write about may be the same, but like all of us, each has a story that’s too deep to tell.</p> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>

