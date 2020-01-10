Mysteries by the Pun: 10 of the Best Cozy Mysteries

If you look at the news, even for a few minutes, you know that it’s a scary place out there. So if you’re looking for a way to relax, cozy mysteries are a great way to unwind. They are mystery and murder, but with only a teeny fraction of the sex, violence, and profanity of regular mysteries. They’re often set in libraries, restaurants, or shops. And there are so many of them to choose from! So I’ve done the heavy lifting for you: here are 10 of my favorite cozy mysteries.

Related: Sometimes I think that the cozy mystery genre was invented just so people could show off their punny skills. I love all the imaginative ways writers title cozy mysteries! I think in my next life, I want to write punny titles, too.

Indiebound Brewed Awakening When coffeehouse manager Clare Cosi wakes up on a bench in Washington Square Park, her friends and family are thrilled, because she has been missing for days. But part of Clare is still missing–her memory. A kidnapped heiress is at the center of the mystery she must solve to regain her memories.

Indiebound Iced in Paradise Wipeout! When Leilani Santiago returns to the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i to help keep her family's shave ice shack from closing, the last thing she expects is murder. But when she finds the body of one of her father's surfing students, Lelani will have to find the killer to clear her father's name.

Indiebound No Escape Claws Sarah Grayson and her cat, Elvis, have a chance once again to sharpen their detective skills when a young girl visits Sarah's secondhand shop in Maine and asks her to help clear her father's name and secure his release from prison.

Ebooks.com Drawn and Buttered It's the slow season at the Lazy Mermaid Lobster Shack until an enormous lobster dubbed Lobzilla brings flocks of visitors to his tank. But when Lobzilla is stolen in another of a string of burglaries, Lazy Mermaid owners Allie Larkin and Aunt Gully set out to crack the case.

