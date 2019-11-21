M.C. Beaton is a beloved, prolific Scottish writer in the cozy mystery and Regency romance genres. She wrote 100 historical romances under her maiden name, Marion Chesney (and various pen names), before jumping over to crime novels. And thank goodness she did. Her mysteries—especially the Agatha Raisin and Hamish Macbeth series—are a hit. But don’t worry, there’s a healthy dose of romance even in her mysteries.

Here are the 10 best M.C. Beaton mysteries, according to Goodreads ratings.

Ebooks.com The Quiche of Death Average Rating: 3.74 Agatha Raisin's story begins simply: She gives up her PR firm and moves to a quiet village, where she enters a local baking contest. Her quiche is, well, to die for. The judge snubs her entry and then, uh, falls over dead. Turns out Agatha's secret ingredient is poison. But even worse: She bought her pie from a quicherie. She starts receiving sinister notes but is unsure if they're related to her cheating, or a threat related to the suspicious death. And she's going to find out.

Ebooks.com Death of a Gossip Average Rating: 3.71 Hamish Macbeth, Scottish highland village cop, is put on the case of finding out who killed local widow and gossip columnist Jane Winters. Surely it was someone whose secrets were revealed in her work, right? But that could be so many people. Macbeth and Priscilla Halburton-Smythe work together to find just who was provoked enough to strangle and drown the loathed reporter.

Ebooks.com The Vicious Vet Average Rating: 3.73 Agatha Raisin's story continues with another strange death in her quiet retirement community. A handsome vet accidentally kills himself while attending to a horse. But never fear, Agatha and her attractive neighbor will get to the bottom of the case. Or at least they'll get to spend some time together.

Ebooks.com The Potted Gardener Average Rating: 3.79 When Agatha Raisin finds a new woman getting friendly with her handsome neighbor, she springs into action. The beautiful woman is a skilled gardener, and Agatha crosses her fingers for a new murder to crop up so she and her neighbor can go back to solving crimes. And then, what do you know, the town's finest gardens are destroyed and someone is murdered. And Agatha gets to digging.

