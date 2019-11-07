True Crime Books That Are Scarier Than Fiction

I’m a chicken when it comes to scary fiction, so naturally most true crime scares the shirt off of me. You’d think I’d avoid it altogether, but something about growing up with a friend who read every true crime book to then summarizes the worst parts to me led me to be a grownup whose writing is focused on the crime genre. While my current obsession is nonviolent true crime, one doesn’t forget the scariest true crime they’ve read. Here are the ones that, depending on your fears, are scarier than fiction.

Kobo The Good Nurse If you’re afraid of hospitals and Annie Wilkes left you frightened of nurses, here’s a heartbreaking story of at least 300 patients who lost their lives to Charlie Cullen, dubbed "The Angel of Death" by the media–though I’d like to argue ‘angel’ should not have been used. These weren’t mercy killings. Cullen had no control over his compulsion to kill, and he had access to a lot of people. His killing took place over sixteen years and nine hospitals and only came to an end thanks to two homicide detectives and one nurse's bravery.

Kobo People Who Eat Darkness Two things about this book really scared me: 1. The actual violent crimes 2. The question of how many more victims there may have been if a white British woman's disappearance hadn’t garnered the attention it did. This is a deeply sad case that would now get shelved with the #MeToo books, and it also examines a subset of Japanese culture and the British justice system vs the Japanese system, among other interesting things, while always taking care to remember that there are real victims at the heart of this story.

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator who always has a book in one hand. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.