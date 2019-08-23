Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

7 Pulse-Pounding Political Thrillers That Will Keep You Guessing

Here are seven of our favorite pulse-pounding political thrillers that will keep you guessing until the very last page.

And if you love this list, you won’t want to miss our list of seven more action-packed thrillers filled with lies, spies, double-dealings, and secrets.

 

Let You Be My Puppet Once

Let You Be My Puppet Once

Preetika Mehra

A group of politicians and businessmen are taken to task for their corruption by a group of young people who have suffered at their hands. It is up to the Chief of Intelligence to discover what information is real, and how to stop a rebellion from happening.

Spymaster

Spymaster

Brad Thor

In this action-packed continuation of Brad Thor's Scot Harvath series, the counterterrorism operative must try to put fires out all over the world, as US diplomats are being attacked overseas and a US foreign ally is demanding the name of a secret operative.

The Kremlin's Candidate

The Kremlin's Candidate

Jason Matthews

The final installment of the Red Sparrow Trilogy is a thrilling tale that could have come straight from the news: Vladimir Putin is planning the assassination of a US official, and it's up to Dominika, a CIA operative, to foil his plot without revealing she has been a spy for the government for years.

 

Night Heron

Night Heron

by

A former British spy named Peanut escapes a labor camp in China and must avoid detection on the streets of Beijing as he waits for MI6 to extract him. But Peanut has secrets that people on both sides of the country's border would kill to keep. Who can he trust to get him out alive?

Enemy of the State

Enemy of the State

Kyle Mills

Black ops agent Mitch Rapp must go deep undercover at the President's request to expose an overseas group that is funding terrorists. But his mission is so top secret and dangerous that he'll have to go it alone, without contact or support. What he uncovers on his mission will have his own government hunting him down.

Native Speaker

Native Speaker

Chang-rae Lee

Henry Park has spent his whole life being a true American. But when he is asked to spy on a Korean-American politician, he will have to make a decision about his heritage and where his loyalties lie.

Field of Valor

Field of Valor

Matthew Betley

Agent Logan West must form a covert task force to battle an unknown enemy, one who is working to dismantle the world's economy and security. Can West discover the identity of the secret perpetrators and stop them before it is too late?

