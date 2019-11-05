Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Best True Crime Podcasts of 2019

By Tirzah Price

Do you love mysteries and true crime? This world is full of strange cases, unsolved mysteries, and stranger-than-fiction investigations, and podcasts do a great job of telling these stories by incorporating interviews, narration, songs, recordings, and sound effects to make entertaining and informative productions. Whether you’re a big fan or just looking at getting into true crime podcasts, here’s a list of some of the best true crime podcasts of 2019! We went with a mix of violent and nonviolent crimes, so no matter what there should be a fascinating mystery here for everyone.

Related: Author Denise Mina shares her favorite true crime podcasts in the first episode of the Novel Suspects podcast.

 

What to Watch & Read Next

The Best New True Crime Podcasts of 2019 (So Far)

The Best True Crime Podcasts of 2019 (So Far)

Spooky, Creepy, Murder-Filled Podcasts

13 Spooky, Creepy, and Murder-filled Podcasts

World Building in Crime Fiction

The Best World Building in Crime Fiction

sandra brown

Sandra Brown’s Favorite Movies, TV, Podcasts for Mystery & Thriller Fans

The Best Scripted Mystery and True Crime Podcasts

The Best Scripted Mystery and True Crime Podcasts

Loved Conviction? Listen to Denise Mina's True Crime Podcasts Recommendations

Author Denise Mina’s Favorite True Crime Podcasts

Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. She’s a big fan of mystery novels and true crime podcasts. Find her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.