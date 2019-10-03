Author Denise Mina’s Favorite True Crime Podcasts

<a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shreds-murder-in-the-dock/id1453829416">SHREDS</a>Like Death and the Dana, Shreds starts off with a strong sense of place. It tells the story of a thirty-year-old murder on the docks of Tiger Bay, in Cardiff. The first episode takes time to set the scene before revealing the baffling mystery: a woman killed in a knife attack, and the confusion that followed when her murderer wasn't immediately apparent. Both this podcast and Conviction look at how press and the unique geography of a place can have a huge impact on unraveling a crime.

THE BALLAD OF BILLY BALLS
This podcast is season two of Crimetown Presents, and it takes a deep look into the murder of Billy Balls, a punk-rock musician in New York City in the 70s and early 80s. He was shot in 1982 in his East Village apartment, and his murder went unsolved. Relying on tapes from the 70s and interviews from his girlfriend, this podcast explores the death of a larger-than-life man who almost rises to mythological status due to the circumstances of his death—much like the victims in Death and the Dana.

SWINDLED
Swindled is an episodic, really interesting podcast that takes a look at a different crime each episode. All of the crimes are about scams, swindles, and financially motivated crimes that have a wide range of impact on their victims and society. This may appeal to readers of Conviction as the crime detailed in Death and the Dana and Anna's backstory is most definitely financially motivated–plus, Swindled even has a really interesting lost treasure and shipwreck episode!

BEAR BROOK
While on the surface, Bear Brook may not bear much resemblance to the events of Conviction (it's set in a small community in New Hampshire, it's about a serial killer, and bodies discovered more than a decade apart), some mysteries just make you go, HUH? Death and the Dana and Bear Brook will likely incite the same reactions out of listeners–confusion, disbelief, and shock as the mystery grows and grows to something quite unlike what you expect.

ROOT OF EVIL
Part of what makes Mina's mystery so irresistible is that one very rich, very powerful family is at the center of it all. If you are intrigued by how family skeletons can have a huge impact on society when exposed, then you need to listen to Root of Evil, which is about the Hodel family, and produced and hosted by George Hodel's great-granddaughters. George Hodel was a doctor in LA, and is infamous for his connection to the Black Dahlia murder–his son published a book detailing the evidence that his father might have been responsible. But that is only the tip of the iceberg to this bizarre story of four generations of family shrouded in a legendary crime!

MISSING & MURDERED: FINDING CLEO
If you like podcasts where those involved have to confront their pasts and fight against an injustice system, like in Conviction, then this podcast is an absolute must-listen. It tells the story of Cleo, a young Cree girl removed from her home in Saskatchewan in the 1970s and adopted to the U.S. Her sister has no idea what happened to her, except that she was told Cleo was raped and murdered while trying to hitchhike home. Hosted by investigative reporter Connie Walker, also of the Cree Nation, this podcast confronts a decades-old injustice and how difficult it is to find the truth.

SERIAL
In Conviction, the Death and the Dana podcast captures Anna's attention, but the on-the-fly "podcast" she and Finn produce on the road commands a media firestorm and enormous attention. I can think of no other podcast that has a similar effect on the public than Serial, which re-examines the case of Adnan Syed, who was convicted for the death of Hae Min Lee. Like the mystery in Conviction, this case is also about an investigation where the perpetrator has already been decided in the courts and the court of public opinion, and yet investigators and listeners have to actively question if the facts of the case support this judgment.