The Best Scripted Mystery and True Crime Podcasts

Missing & Murdered: Finding CleoThis is a compelling and harrowing story of a missing child, Cleo. She was a young Cree girl taken from her mother, along with her siblings, by social services in Saskatchewan in the 1970s. The Canadian government allowed her to be adopted to a family in the U.S., then Cleo ran away and attempted to hitchhike home, but her family believes she was raped and murdered on her journey. They have no other information about her case, the investigation, or her burial. Investigative journalist Connie Walker, also of the Cree Nation, launches the search for the truth with Cleo's sister.<a href="https://www.cbc.ca/radio/findingcleo/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>S-TownSmall towns can harbor dar﻿k secrets. No one knows this better than John, a lifelong resident of a small Alabama town. Sick and tired of the complicity of the other residents, he calls up NPR and asks them to investigate the alleged murder of a teen at the hands of the son of one of the wealthiest families in the county, who was bragging about the murder outside of a Little Caesar's. But when host and investigative reporter Brian Reed begins digging into the case, he finds a mystery that's quite different than what he initially expected.<a href="https://stownpodcast.org/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>Alice Isn't DeadThis fictional podcast is produced by the same people who brought us Welcome to Night Vale! It's about a woman, a long-haul truck driver, who uses her job to travel across the country searching for her wife Alice, once presumed dead. Now convinced that Alice isn't dead, she criss-crosses the country, uncovering strange towns and even stranger conspiracies that stretch beyond Alice's disappearance. The podcast ran for three seasons before being adapted into a novel of the same title, and is currently in development to become a TV show!<a href="http://www.nightvalepresents.com/aliceisntdead/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>Atlanta MonsterFans of the Netflix show <a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80114855/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">Mindhunter</a> will recognize this case from season two. From 1979-1981, Atlanta was terrorized by an unseen killer who targeted African-American children and young adults. Police had few leads, and as more children died, parents organized and campaigned that these crimes not be swept aside, causing fierce political and racial tensions. When a man was eventually arrested, he was only charged with two of the murders, and yet the police closed the case on most of the other cases. This podcast takes a deep dive into the murders, the investigation, and the questions that still linger, 40 years later.<a href="https://atlantamonster.com/">START LISTENING</a>LimetownIn this fictional podcast, three hundred people disappear without a trace in a small Tennessee town. Ten years later, American Public Radio investigative reporter Lia Haddock decides to investigate. Interviewing survivors and drawing closer to the truth about a mysterious nearby research facility, Haddock grows closer to the truth–and danger. This podcast was adapted into a TV show for Facebook Watch!<a href="https://twoupproductions.com/limetown/tv-series/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>UnexplainedUnexplained is a weekly podcast that explores real-life mysteries and unexplained occurrences. It examines true crime cases and odd histories, taking a close look at events often attributed to the paranormal. Each episode tells a story about a different case or legend, incorporating research and interviews to tell a story. From disappearing colonies to psychological experiments to alleged hauntings that have inspired pop culture, this podcast covers a lot of ground!<a href="http://www.unexplainedpodcast.com/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>SpinesIf you're in the mood for something spine-tingling (yes, I went there), then give Spines a listen. It's the fictional story of a young woman named Wren, who wakes up covered in blood and surrounded by the detritus of a ritual, and no memory of how she got there. This podcast is her investigation into how she got there, why, and what happens now, and it is deliciously creepy.<a href="https://spinespodcast.com/">START LISTENING</a>Someone Knows SomethingDavid Ridgen of the CBC hosts this podcast, which is now up to five seasons. Each season, he tackles an unsolved crime, starting with the disappearance of a five-year-old boy from his hometown. As he looks into disappearances, murders, and hate crimes, Ridgen knows that someone out there knows something about these crimes...they just have to be willing to come forward and reveal the truth. The latest season looks into the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, and the investigation is assisted by her brother.<a href="https://www.cbc.ca/radio/sks/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>Missing Richard SimmonsMost people remember Richard Simmons as the enthusiastic workout celebrity and fitness guru. In February of 2014, Simmons failed to show up for a class he'd been teaching for forty years. He disappeared completely from public life and friends and family haven't heard from him since. Hosted by Dan Taberski, a filmmaker and friend of Simmons, this podcast attempts to solve the mystery, and speculates about Simmons's possible whereabouts.<a href="https://www.topic.com/missing-richard-simmons/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>Lethal LitIn this YA mystery podcast, teen Tig Torres decides to look into a series of murders in her hometown, that her aunt was framed for. She's hoping that she can clear her aunt's name and discover the real serial killer, who targeted people and staged their deaths as scenes from famous classic novels. Now, as Tig immerses herself into the murders, the killer strikes again, and it becomes clear that he's working his way up to Tig.<a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lethal-lit-a-tig-torres-mystery/id1438883128/?tag=hbgtracking1-20">START LISTENING</a>