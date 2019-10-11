Alison Gaylin’s Best Books, According to Goodreads

Alison Gaylin is a bestselling mystery writer who has been nominated for the Edgar Award four times and has won the award in the category of Best Paperback Original for If I Die Tonight. She’s written ten novels, and a graphic novel with writer Megan Abbott! If you’ve ever wondered where to start with Alison Gaylin’s books, take a look at this list of her novels, ranked according to popularity by Goodreads users!

You Might Also Like: Alison Gaylin and Denise Mina talk about their favorite true crime podcasts on the first episode of the Novel Suspects podcast.

Ebooks.com If I Die Tonight This psychological thriller won Gaylin an Edgar for Best Paperback Original! Told from the varied perspectives of a large cast of characters, this novel chronicles the fallout of an apparent carjacking gone horribly wrong. A woman's car is stolen by a young man who runs down a bystander who rushed to help her...or so they say. As police rush to get to the bottom of the crime, certain people are lauded as heroes, and others are demonized. But nothing is as it seems in this puzzling crime.

Indiebound Hide Your Eyes In Gaylin's debut novel, Samantha Leiffer is minding her own business when she notices two strangers dump a strangely-shaped package into the Hudson River. She tries to ignore it (and the unsettled feeling she has about the scene)--she has enough on her plate her dramatic mother and cheating ex--but when a stranger wearing curiously mirrored contact lenses begins following her, Sam begins investigating what she's certain now must be a murder. She seeks help from a sexy homicide detective, and what they uncover is shocking.

Indiebound You Kill Me In this sequel to Hide Your Eyes, Sam is trying to put her brush with murder behind her and connect with her boyfriend, a hot but emotionally distant cop. When a stranger hands her a note, she thinks maybe he's hitting on her...until she reads it and discovers that it's actually a warning--she needs to watch her back. Sam tries to brush it off, but when people around her begin dying, she can't ignore the dire words. Someone has targeted her and is stalking her. Who, and most importantly, why?

Ebooks.com What Remains of Me When Kelly was just seventeen, she shot and killed famous Hollywood movie director James McFadden in his own home during a party. The media speculated wildly about her motives, but Kelly kept them to herself and served her sentence, never breaking her silence. Now thirty-five years later, she's a free woman when her father-in-law, a one-time friend of McFadden, is shot and killed as well. Accusations immediately call out Kelly, but this time she has more people on her side, bent on proving her innocence. Is she guilty of a second (or even the first) murder?

Want to learn more about Alison Gaylin and her books? Listen to her talk about the Dirty John true crime podcast on the first episode of the Novel Suspects podcast, then check out her website.



Tirzah Price is a writer and contributing editor at Book Riot. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.