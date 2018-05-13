We’re Living for These Novels About Women Kicking Ass and Taking Names

I tend to seek out mystery novels with detectives who are, let’s say… probably not your grandmother’s detectives. Give me edgy. Give me interesting. Give me women kicking ass and taking names. If there’s a novel us a unique female detective—whether she has a badge or she’s an amateur—I am 99.9% likely to binge-read it in one sitting. Then I spend my non-reading time trying to get other people to read it so we can talk about it. Here are four awesome novels about women kicking ass and taking names.

Luz in:

Sarie Holland in:

Tess Hardy in:

