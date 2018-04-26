8 Mysteries for Fans of Agatha Christie

In the world of mysteries, Agatha Christie is pretty much the standard all detective novels are measured against because—much like Stephen King and horror—not only was she great at writing them, she was the first to really make the genre popular with mainstream readers all over the world. Over the decades since the first Christie books hit the shelves, mystery novels have taken many dark and twisted turns, filled with violence and gore. And those are fun! But luckily for fans who want clever, clean mysteries like Christie wrote, there are still plenty being released.

Kobo Death of an Honest Man Everyone knows the truth hurts, but sometimes, it can even get you killed. That's what happens to Paul English, a newcomer to Sergeant Hamish Macbeth's Scottish village, who has a penchant for brutal honesty. It seems someone didn't take kindly to Paul's need to share his blunt opinions on everything, and now Hamish has a list of murder suspects a mile long. Can he find the killer of an honest man?

Kobo Sudden Death Sudoku A Sudoku championship tournament in a small town in New Hampshire turns deadly, and Katie McDonald and her assistant, Harry, are determined to solve the crime. But can they figure out the...er...puzzle of who silenced a Sudoku champion before the local police chief puts an end to their sleuthing? With bonus Sudoku puzzles you can solve yourself!

Kobo Death by Dumpling After a bad break up, Lana Lee has to suck up her pride and return to work at her family's restaurant, something she never thought she'd do again. But when the restaurant's property manager turns up dead, the gossip about who could have done it becomes the hottest dish on the menu. With everyone in the restaurant a suspect, Lana must hunt for clues to clear her name and stop a killer.

Kobo Take Out NYPD Detective Sigrid Harald arrives in the West Village to investigate the poisoning deaths of two homeless men. As she digs around, she stumbles upon a decades-old feud between two residents, a mafia widow and a retired opera singer, and soon Sigrid begins to suspect that perhaps the victims weren't the intended recipients of the poison.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot contributor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Steinbeck and Millay. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.