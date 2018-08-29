Eight Books for Fans of Stephen King’s Christine

Everyone knows Stephen King's most famous car, Christine, the demon machine. But this novel imagines a car that just...appears. A Buick Roadmaster, to be exact, seemingly abandoned at a local gas station, and kept a secret in the police barracks after it is tied to a man's disappearance.

Many years later, curiosity about the car will get the better of a teenager. You know what they say about curiosity... (This idea was born out of an experience King had where he almost slipped down a hill while on a trip and left his car in a parking lot.)