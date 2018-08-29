We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Eight Books for Fans of Stephen King’s Christine

By Liberty Hardy

Eight Books for Fans of Stephen King's ChristineWhen you mention thrillers in which a car plays a major role, everyone thinks of Christine by Stephen King. But with so many cars out there in the world, you’d think there would be a lot more books written about them! Here are eight fantastic books to get your motor running.

 

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer

by Michael Connelly

This is the fabulous first installment of Michael Connelly's bestselling Micky Haller series, about a lawyer that takes his work home with him. Literally. Haller operates his law firm out of the backseat of his Lincoln. Now, a seemingly easy murder case has blown up in his face, and Haller is left not just defending his client, he's fighting for his own life.

The Knowledge

The Knowledge

Martha Grimes

Robbie Parsons, one of London's best cab drivers, is about to get an unwanted fare when a robber sticks a gun in his back and orders him to drive. The criminal eventually makes his escape from the car, leaving the police perplexed.
For Scotland Yard's Inspector Richard Jury, the crime turns out to have a personal connection, and he discovers part of the secret to solving it lies in a local club for taxi drivers.

From a Buick 8

From a Buick 8

Stephen King

Everyone knows Stephen King's most famous car, Christine, the demon machine. But this novel imagines a car that just...appears. A Buick Roadmaster, to be exact, seemingly abandoned at a local gas station, and kept a secret in the police barracks after it is tied to a man's disappearance.

Many years later, curiosity about the car will get the better of a teenager. You know what they say about curiosity... (This idea was born out of an experience King had where he almost slipped down a hill while on a trip and left his car in a parking lot.)

The Fighter

The Fighter

Michael Farris Smith

Jack Boucher thinks his luck is changing. An aging bare-knuckle boxer addicted to pills and severely in debt, he's finally won back enough cash to stop the foreclosure on his mother's house and pay back a dangerous loan shark.

But everything changes when Jack's truck crashes—while he's unconscious, his money is stolen. Now with a busted truck and a missing envelope of cash, Jack must figure out how to stay alive long enough to save his family home.

The Gray Ghost

The Gray Ghost

Clive Cussler; Robin Burcell

In 1906, a rare Rolls Royce prototype is stolen from the streets of England. Luckily, it is recovered and the thief is sent away to prison. More than one hundred years later, the thief's grandson approaches treasure hunters Sam and Remi Fargo to help him clear the family name. There's a snag in the plan, though: the Gray Ghost has vanished again. And the Fargos are about to learn that some people will do anything to get their hands on it.

Nos4a2

Nos4a2

Joe Hill

Victoria McQueen is a tattooed motorcycle enthusiast with a knack for locating things. Charlie Manx is a murderous creature who steals children away to Christmasland in his 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith. Once upon a time, Vic escaped Charlie's clutches, the only child to ever get away. Now he's back with his car to collect her son, and Vic is going to have to face her fears all over again.

She Rides Shotgun

She Rides Shotgun

Jordan Harper

Polly hasn't seen her criminal father for most of her life, but when he shows up at her school and tells her to get in the car, she does. It turns out, the local violent skinhead gang has put a hit on her and her family, and they'll have to drive around as they come up with a plan to keep their lives. This is a high-octane, pulse-pounding novel won the 2018 Edgar Award for Best First Novel.

Drive

Drive

James Sallis

Driver gets his kicks being the wheelman for heists. But when a job goes wrong, a contract is taken out on his life, and he must use his skills of speed to avoid death. This gritty noir also explores Driver's tough childhood, and how it lead him to a life of crime. It's also the basis for the film with Ryan Gosling.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot contributor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Steinbeck and Millay. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.