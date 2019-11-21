Where to Start with the Noodle Shop Mystery Series by Vivien Chen

Lana Lee decides to branch out into catering, but her first off-site event at a dinner party held at Donna Feng's home goes horribly awry--a domestic worker is found dead. Lana is horrified, and naturally, she is pulled into the investigation when Donna entrusts a USB drive shaped like a terra cotta soldier to Lana moments before the police arrive. Lana has tangled with Donna in the past and knows not the underestimate the woman--but what does the drive contain? And why did she choose to give it to Lana? As Lana begins looking into the mystery, traversing between the digital world, the investigation unfolding in her life, and probing Donna's past life in China, she uncovers dark secrets that point to a killer who won't hesitate to strike again!

Look for Egg Drop Dead in February 2020!