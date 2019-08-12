5 Gripping L.A. Thrillers to Read Right Now

Growing up in a small town in Texas, I was so obsessed with L.A. stories that all I wanted to do was pack my bags and head west. Unfortunately, my mother wasn’t on board with my plan and I was forced to settle on reading about the City of Angels instead.

Now that I call L.A. home, I understand there’s so much more to this place than the walk of fame and sunset strip. Here are five of my favorite L.A. thrillers that showcase the good, the bad, the glamorous, and the places in between.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Land of Shadows A native Angeleno and best-selling author, Rachel Howzell Hall brings South L.A. to life exploring it through the eyes of Detective Eloise “Lou” Norton as she sets out to prove that a young girl’s death wasn’t suicide while unraveling new details about her own sister’s death. In the first novel in the Lou Horton series, Howzell Hall does a fantastic job of showcasing life south of the 10 freeway; while illuminating the inevitable gentrification happening across the city.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com A Hollywood Homicide Kellye Garrett’s mystery introduces us to a fledgling actress turned amateur sleuth, hoping to save her parents’ home by solving a hit and run and nabbing the reward money. Garrett takes the reader on a fun ride through the backstreets of Los Angeles, interspersing the story with a glimpse of celebrity culture, fashion and of course, murder. Though the sites are familiar, Garrett infuses this story with undeniable humor and charm.

Related: Hollie Overton’s tips for creating tension in thriller novels and TV scripts





Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Hollie Overton is the author of The Runaway. Hollie is a television writer and resides in Los Angeles.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Runaway The search for a teenage runaway sends her foster mother, a psychologist working for the LAPD, on a dangerous journey through Los Angeles' criminal underworld, in this gripping new thriller by the author of the international bestseller Baby Doll.



You'll do anything to protect her.

But you'll have to find her first.

When LAPD forensic psychologist Becca Ortiz agrees to foster teenage runaway Ash, she knows she will love and protect her as her own daughter.

Ash may have turned her back on her old life on the streets, but there is still one person who she can't bear to lose. Now he is about to drag her back into a dark world where nothing and no one is safe.

How far will Becca go to save her daughter?

And can she find her before it's too late?



For more from Hollie Overton, check out these books:



Baby Doll

The Walls

