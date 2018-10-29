My Five Favorite Femme Fatales in Fiction

Femme Fatale: Annie Wilkes

A true classic. Annie is something of an Angel of Mercy. She sees herself as a caregiver, but that is just some classic deflection to hide the monster inside. She loves taking care of her favorite author, Paul Sheldon, who fell into her lap after being injured, but when she learns that he’s killed off Misery, her favorite character… Well, let’s just say Annie shows her true colors.

She’s the kind of woman it’s hard to walk away from, especially when she’s broken your ankles.