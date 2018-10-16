All the New Mysteries & Thrillers You Need to Know About

This is not a drill: There is a new book in the Lady Sherlock series! Charlotte Holmes is my favorite Sherlock—don’t @ me, I will die on this hill!

The series is a brilliant gender-bent Sherlock that makes my feminist historical fiction-loving heart explode with happiness. This time around, Charlotte will be in disguise as she investigates the murder of a friend’s estranged wife in order to clear his name…

You can start the Lady Sherlock series from the beginning here.