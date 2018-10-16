All the New Mysteries & Thrillers You Need to Know About
The pumpkins are carved, the ghosts are hanging, and the new books giving us chills are all right here.
The Hollow of Fear
Sherry Thomas
This is not a drill: There is a new book in the Lady Sherlock series! Charlotte Holmes is my favorite Sherlock—don’t @ me, I will die on this hill!
The series is a brilliant gender-bent Sherlock that makes my feminist historical fiction-loving heart explode with happiness. This time around, Charlotte will be in disguise as she investigates the murder of a friend’s estranged wife in order to clear his name…
You can start the Lady Sherlock series from the beginning here.
Wrecked
by Joe Ide
Also not a drill: There is a new IQ! If you’re a fan of the series, I know that’s all you need to hear to go running off to read this. If you’ve yet to discover this series it should be high on your TBR list! Ide has created a fantastic East Long Beach PI who uses his skill of deduction to solve mysteries and crime. He also has a somewhat friend/sidekick that goes by the name of Dodson—which sure does rhyme with Watson!—who is finally, in this novel, an official partner.
Shell Game
Sara Paretsky
Legendary sleuth V.I. Warshawski returns to the Windy City to save an old friend’s nephew from a murder arrest. The case involves a stolen artifact that could implicate a shadowy network of international criminals where nothing and no one is what they seem. In Shell Game, V.I. finds herself tangling with the Russian mob, ISIS backers, and a shady network of stock scams and stolen art that stretches from Chicago to the East Indies and the Middle East.
November Road
Lou Berney
Set against the assassination of JFK, a poignant and evocative crime novel that centers on a desperate cat-and-mouse chase across 1960s America. November Road is a story of unexpected connections, daring possibilities, and the hope of second chances from the Edgar Award-winning author of The Long and Faraway Gone.
Heresy
Melissa Lenhardt
Margaret Parker and Hattie LaCour never intended to turn outlaw, but after being run off their ranch by a greedy cattleman, their family is left destitute. As women alone, they have few choices: marriage, lying on their backs for money, or holding a gun. For Margaret and Hattie the choice is simple.
They were the first and only all-female gang in the American West—and while the newspapers refuse to give them credit, their exploits don’t go unnoticed. Now, they’ve got a rival male gang on their trail and an old score to settle.
The Night in Question
Nic Joseph
I really enjoyed The Last Day of Emily Lindsey (a past and present mystery that starts with a bloody woman with no memory holding a knife), so I’ve been excitedly anticipating The Night in Question. And the premise is interesting: A rideshare driver witnesses a famous person having an affair and thinks this can solve her dire money problems. But then there’s a murder in the building where she dropped him off, and she’s the only witness of his being there…
Ambush
by James Patterson
by James O. Born
Where are my procedural fans and fictional serial killer fans at? Michael Bennett, a New York detective, finds himself the target of a serial killer in the form of cat-and-mouse taunts. Bennett's child suffers an injury, an officer is down after a setup, and a series of murders are a red flag for a serial killer with a personal grudge. Will Bennett find the killer first or is his number up...
The Witch Elm
Tana French
Any year that has a Tana French release is a good year! She’s exceptional and once again hits it out of the park. This time with her first standalone—although it can be argued each book in her Dublin Murder Squad series reads as a standalone. If you’re looking for a slow-burn suspense, look no further as we get to know Toby, a recently assaulted man who is recovering at his uncle’s home when a skull is found in the yard… Dun dun duuuun! A page-turner read that you’ll deeply sink into.
Sawkill Girls
Claire Legrand
And this month's picked-for-the-cover is this horror novel that reminded me of Shannon Bonatakis's art. It's a spooky edge-of-your-seat read about Sawkill Rock, an island that would be idyllic if it weren't for girls disappearing. For decades! You get to know three girls on the island as the mystery of the villain builds, all enveloped in the atmosphere of the island... *Spooky finger wiggle*
Elevation
Stephen King
If any month were the month to read Stephen King, clearly October would be it—even if it’s a non-horror novella. I mean it’s still Stephen King, so there's gonna at least be something weird! Elevation centers on a man in a small town with a mysterious illness that leaves him feeling sympathetic to what prejudice feels like, so he sets out to help a lesbian couple who are being ostracized by the town.
Anatomy of a Scandal
Sarah Vaughan
From the outside, Sophie Whitehouse has the "perfect life," but when her husband James comes home and confesses an indiscretion, her neat, ordered world is turned upside down. It turns out that James’s revelation is just the tip of the iceberg: a larger scandal explodes when James is accused of a terrible crime, and their family is shoved into the spotlight as his trial begins. Sophie is convinced of James's innocence and is desperate to protect her precious family from the rumors that threaten to rip them apart—but is James the guilty perpetrator or an innocent victim of a toxic agenda?
What to Read Next
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use