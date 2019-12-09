Read Mary Higgins Clark’s Alvirah and Willy Series in Order

Alvirah returns as a periphery character in this fast-paced mystery about Zan Moreland, an interior designer who slowly begins to suspect that someone is impersonating her. Not only have her credit cards been stolen, but it appears someone is pretending to actually be her. If that's not frightening enough, it becomes even more heart wrenching when Zan's impersonator begins implying that she was responsible for her own son's kidnapping years earlier. With everyone turning on her, Zan must track down the woman pretending to be her and clear her name...and perhaps find her son.