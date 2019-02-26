Harlan Coben’s Myron Bolitar Books in Order

Exciting things are happening in the world of Harlan Coben! He has signed a five-year exclusive overall deal with Netflix. He will work with them to develop 14 existing titles and future projects, including his latest page-turning thriller, Run Away. It’s no surprise that Netflix was interested in a deal with Coben: his thirty novels have sold over 75 million copies and been translated into 43 languages to date.

One of Coben’s most beloved characters is Myron Bolitar. A lanky, self-deprecating, former NBA basketball star, Myron became a sports agent after a shattered knee ended his basketball career. His big heart and generous manner often lead to him playing detective for his clients who have problems that need solving. Myron’s colleague, Esperanza, and his billionaire best friend, Win, often help him out with his cases. (Who wouldn’t want a billionaire best friend??) He also has a nephew named Mickey, who has his own young adult series. (His Uncle Myron also drops by occasionally to help.)

Coben’s Myron Bolitar series is a great place to start if you’re looking to get into the work of Harlan Coben. They’re fast-paced, witty, skillfully-crafted suspense novels that have earned him an Edgar, a Shamus, and an Anthony. Don’t know where to begin with the Harlan Coben Myron Bolitar series? Or maybe you’re already a big fan and want to revisit them, so you need a refresher. We’ve made you a handy list! Either way, you’re going to have a great time, because, as Dan Brown says, “Coben is the modern master of the hook-and-twist.”

The Myron Bolitar Books in Order

Walmart Deal Breaker Even if you weren't looking to read the Harlan Coben books in order, this one is the best place to start! In Myron’s first case, he must uncover the truth behind the reappearance of his star client’s former girlfriend, a woman long-believed to be dead, in order to save a big deal. (This novel garnered Coben an Anthony award!)

Walmart Drop Shot Myron finds himself caught up in the case of a tennis star’s murder, and it quickly turns sour. He uncovers a link between her and another player, one that involves a dirty U.S. senator, a jealous mother, and the mob. Will this investigation be the end of him? (This novel won a Shamus award!)

Walmart Fade Away Myron Bolitar and Greg Downing were once competitors on and off the court. Now years later, Myron finds himself investigating Downing’s disappearance, with the signs of a violent struggle and the memories of a woman they both loved all he has to help him get started. (This novel won an Edgar award!)

Walmart Back Spin As Myron races to find the kidnapped young son of pro golfers, he uncovers a mystery that started 23 years earlier, when the boy’s father failed to win the U.S. Open. When a murder occurs in the midst of the search, Myron learns just dangerous golf can get.

Walmart Darkest Fear Blindsided by news from his ex-girlfriend that he has a son, Myron is devastated to learn the boy needs a bone marrow transplant - and the only viable donor has vanished. In his race to find the missing donor, Myron uncovers dark secrets, and begins to question if he is really the boy's father.

Walmart Promise Me A promise to help keep his friends' children safe from drinking and driving turns into the hunt for a missing girl. Myron was the last person to see the girl, after a call for help at 2 a.m. He must face the troubles of his past in order to learn the truth behind her disappearance.

Walmart Live Wire The search for the missing husband of a former tennis star leads Myron to discover someone he hasn't seen in years: his sister-in-law, Kitty, who disappeared years ago with Myron's brother. Now the clock is ticking as Myron hopes to locate his brother before their ailing father passes away.

Walmart Home Ten years ago, the sons of two wealthy families were taken for ransom—then all communication went silent. Since then, no trace of the boys has been found. Now Myron and his friend, Win, think they have located one of the boys. The answers to this puzzle will become Myron's most explosive case yet.

Indiebound Run Away You’ve lost your daughter. She’s addicted to drugs and to an abusive boyfriend. And she’s made it clear that she doesn’t want to be found. Then, by chance, you see her playing guitar in Central Park. But she’s not the girl you remember. This woman is living on the edge, frightened, and clearly in trouble. You don’t stop to think. You approach her, beg her to come home. She runs. And you do the only thing a parent can do: you follow her into a dark and dangerous world you never knew existed. Before you know it, both your family and your life are on the line. And in order to protect your daughter from the evils of that world, you must face them head on.

From The World of Myron Bolitar

Kobo Win From a #1 New York Times bestselling author comes this thrilling story that shows what happens when a dead man's secrets fall into the hands of vigilante antihero—drawing him down a dangerous road.

Liberty Hardy is a Book Riot contributor, co-host of All the Books, a Book of the Month judge, and above all else, a ravenous reader. She resides in Maine with her cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon. You can see pictures of her cats and book hauls on Twitter @MissLiberty and Instagram @franzencomesalive.