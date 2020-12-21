Our Favorite Female Detectives in Crime Fiction

Emmy Dockery is an FBI researcher who has a hunch that many think is ridiculous. She's convinced that hundreds of unsolved cases are actually linked to one perpetrator, but when her theories are too far out for her superiors, she's forced to take a leave of absence. Then, she finally uncovers one piece of evidence that no one, not even her field agent boyfriend, can ignore. This one piece of evidence could be the key Emmy is searching for...and it could get her killed.

