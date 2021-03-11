Even More Of Our Favorite Female Detectives

Teresa Battaglia — Women have to work twice as hard as men to make it to the top of their fields. No one understands this more than Superintendent Teresa Battaglia, who has fought for almost four decades to gain her rank and gain the respect of her male coworkers on the Italian police force. In the first Teresa Battaglia novel, Flowers Over the Inferno by Ilaria Tuti, Teresa is called to investigate a murder near a small remote mountainside town, and she’s paired with a young male officer she’s not sure she can trust. But as the killer targets a group of children in the town and superstition takes over the community, Teresa and her partner must learn to trust one another.