9 Action-Packed International Crime Thrillers

A good mystery thriller is always exhilarating, but a good international thriller is even more so. Far-flung locales—unfamiliar to either the reader, the protagonist, or both—add an extra layer of intrigue to any crime novel. These books will take you not only around the world, but into the hearts and minds of hardened investigators, merciless criminals, and ordinary folks struggling not to be swept away by events beyond their comprehension. From sunny Brazil to merry old England, crime knows no borders, and you can read about it all from the comfort of your own couch.

Ebooks.com The Games Rio de Janeiro, 2016. With the Summer Olympics on the horizon, security consultant Jack Morgan is hired to make sure the world's greatest athletic competition runs smoothly. But not everyone wants Brazil to have a successful Olympics. Jack soon finds himself in a race against time to save the games—and people's lives. The sixth book in the "Private" series, The Games blends real-world events with pulse-pounding thrills.

Ebooks.com The Unquiet Dead Canadian detective Rachel Getty is puzzled when her partner urges her to be discreet about investigating a man's accidental death. But she comes to understand the need for secrecy soon enough: the dead man may have been involved in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia-Herzegovina. It's up to Rachel and her partner to discover whether the man really died accidentally, or if someone made his death look accidental to cover up a revenge murder.

Hudson Booksellers Out Masako Katori works nights at a boxed-lunch factory in an unsavory part of Tokyo. She is bored with her job and her life. Then, another factory worker murders her husband and asks her coworkers to help her dispose of the body—a task that Masako takes to with ease, at least at first. Out is not available as an ebook, which is just as well: you might want something malleable like a paperback to dig your fingers into as you follow Masako into the brutal Japanese underworld.

Ebooks.com Blood Hunt When his brother unexpectedly dies, Gordon Reeve is devastated—and suspicious. He travels all the way from Scotland to California to investigate, only to be stonewalled by local law enforcement officials. It will take all of Gordon's military training to learn the truth behind his brother's death and stay alive long enough to tell about it.

Hudson Booksellers The Gift Jenna is only alive today thanks to a heart transplant. Still in recovery both physically and emotionally, she tracks down the family of the young woman, Callie, whose heart now beats in her chest. The family is pleasant and welcoming, and yet Jenna can't shake the feeling that there is more to Callie's death than they are telling. Jenna's search for the truth might end up costing more than just her life.

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.