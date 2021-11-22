Travel the World With These 8 International Mystery Suspense Novels

Set in a beautiful seaside town in Sweden, Winter Water is about Martin, a man fascinated by the ocean who leaps at the chance to relocate his young family to a seaside home where he sets up a mussel farm. But things don't go smoothly. Locals disapprove of him, and then one day in January his little boy goes missing. Although his body is never found, evidence suggests that he drowned in the ocean. But then, Martin and police photographer Maya begin digging and they discover that other children have died on this same day, years apart, in the same place. Is something targeting their children? And how do they stop it?