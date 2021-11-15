Breakneck Speed: 7 High-Stakes FBI Thrillers That Rival Action Movies

Emmy Dockery is known in the FBI for her ability to make connections and see links in cases that others can't. So that's why she's so stumped by her newest case, which spans across the country and leaves a trail of bodies every place it touches. The only problem? The deaths all seem accidental, and Emmy is having a tough time proving they're connected. When Emmy is tasked with working with fellow agent Harris Bookman, things don't get easier. Books are naturally suspicious, even of Emmy…but his suspicion might get in the way of seeing the larger truth, which is that Emmy might be in grave danger.