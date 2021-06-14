Five Lesser Known Crime Fiction Series To Keep You Guessing

Brad Meltzer is best known for his thrillers, but the Culper Ring trilogy is one of his lesser-known trilogies that follows Beecher White, a young archivist at the National Archives who is tasked with organizing and protecting history's most sensitive stories—and the nation's most closely guarded secrets. His story kicks off in The Inner Circle when, in an attempt to impress his long-time crush, he brings her into a private room with some of the presidents' most classified rare documents, and they find an old book that people would kill to get their hands on...literally. White soon becomes a member of the Culper Ring, a secret society tasked with protecting the presidency throughout history, and he often gets a front-row seat to the most thrilling cases involving the nation, with all of the proximity to the danger that goes with it. If you love suspense books and historical drama, this is the perfect series for you! After The Inner Circle, read The Fifth Assassin and The President's Shadow.