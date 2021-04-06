The Latest Political and Legal Thrillers

Victoria Emerson is a Congresswoman from West Virginia who has devoted herself to improving her community. She's driven by her love for her three teenage sons, and knows firsthand how hard it is to survive as a single mom. When a member of the armed forces shows up on her doorstep one day with a chilling code word, she knows that the nation is on the brink of nuclear war. She's supposed to head straight to a secret bunker, but unable to bring her sons, she refuses. When she and her family survive nuclear fallout by some miracle, she's left to try and form order in a country that is devastated in every possible way.

