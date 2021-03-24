Top 10 Poirot Novels According To Goodreads

As hard as it is to believe, we are now firmly two decades into the 21st century. This means the first Agatha Christie novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, was released 100 years ago. Despite a century passing since Christie began charming the world with her cozy mysteries, her novels are still as popular as ever. To date, Christie has sold more than two billion books, which have been translated into 103 languages. The only books that have sold more are the Bible and the works of Shakespeare.

When people think of Agatha Christie novels, they usually think of her famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Yes, Miss Marple is also another of her wonderful detectives, but it’s Poirot who starred in most of Christie’s novels, including both her first to her last. All told, he appeared in 33 novels, 2 plays, and more than 50 short stories published between 1920 and 1975.

One of the great things about Christie’s novels is that despite the fact that Poirot was in over 30 of them, you can pick any one of them, and have no problem following along. There’s very little biography or continuing story that a reader needs to know in order to enjoy any of the books. All you need to know is that Poirot is a world-famous detective.

But still, when you pick a book, you want to get a good one. (Not many people want to spend precious time actively reading bad books!) So how do you know which of the Poirot novels are the best? That’s where Goodreads, the social cataloging website, comes in handy! Tens of thousands of Christie readers have rated her books from one to five stars, and with the list below, you can see which of the Poirot novels have the highest ratings. I’ve decided to list the top 10 highest-rated Poirot novels in descending order to make it more like a countdown, and included a brief summary of each book. Light spoilers ahead.

Kobo Death on the Nile Death on the Nile (1937) - 4.11

The murder of a young woman aboard a luxury liner traveling upon the Nile seems like an easy case—even Poirot heard one of the guests say earlier that she wished the dead woman harm. But when Poirot's little grey cells really start working, he realizes something far more nefarious is afoot.

Kobo Murder on the Orient Express Murder on the Orient Express (1934) - 4.18

When millionaire Samuel Edward Ratchett is stabbed to death in his compartment while the Orient Express is stuck in snow on the tracks, there's no doubt that the killer must be someone on board. It's obvious the murderer couldn't have predicted a snowstorm, and they really couldn't have guessed that the world's most famous detective was also going to be a passenger.

