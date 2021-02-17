The Latest Police Procedurals for You to Devour

Lovers of detective thrillers won’t want to miss out on James Patterson’s latest: The Red Book. This is the second book in the Black Book series, written with David Ellis. In this second installment, Detective Billy Harney returns to solve what might be his toughest case ever. A drive by shooting on Chicago’s west side has turned political, and people are so hungry for justice that there are threats of riots. Detective Billy Harney is feeling the pressure to get a quick solve on this case, but his instincts tell him there’s more to this case than meets the eye. And the more he looks into the shooting, the more the easy answers seem to be the wrong ones. But Harney is having trouble getting to the truth behind the shooting when there’s so much pressure on him from the outside. And when his investigation leads him back to his own troubled past, the case becomes so much more complicated than anyone could have predicted.

