7 Dark and Atmospheric Suspense Books To Fall Into

Looking for an atmospheric suspense novel to read in 2021? You won’t want to miss out on these seven books, all coming out this year. Some of these thriller novels are the beginnings of a new series. Some of them are new crime fiction stories featuring characters we already love. And some are standalone novels that will keep you on the edge of your seat from cover to cover. Get ready to add all of these thriller books to your reading list. You’re going to be just as excited to read them as we are.

Kobo The Quiet Boy From Ben Winters, the bestselling author of Underground Airlines and Golden State, comes The Quiet Boy. Wesley Keener is a sixteen-year-old who is stuck in time. He suffers from a neurological condition called Syndrome J, and his parents Beth and David Keener have hired a private detective, Jay Shenk, to look into the mysteries surrounding this strange illness. But years later, when David is accused of murder, Shenk realizes there might be something more sinister behind Wesley's condition.

Kobo The Red Book James Patterson and David Ellis's The Red Book is the sequel to his previous novel The Black Book. But this thrilling novel stands all on its own. When a drive-by shooting on the west side of Chicago turns political, the city is hungry for justice, and Detective Billy Harney is on the case and hoping for a quick solve. But while there are threats of riots around the city, Harney discovers that the easy answers to this case are not the correct ones.

Kobo Heaven's a Lie Joette Harper is a woman struggling to make enough money to pay for her mother's medical bills and keep the lights on in her trailer home. So when she witnesses a fatal car accident and sees a briefcase full of money amongst the wreckage, she sees her ticket to an easier life. But, of course, the missing briefcase doesn't go unnoticed.

Kobo 21st Birthday 21st Birthday is the 21st novel in James Patterson and Maxine Paetro's Women's Murder Club Series. The Women's Murder Club consists of four members: Lindsay Boxer is a homicide detective for the San Francisco Police Department; Cindy Thomas is a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle; Claire Washburn is the Chief Medical Examiner for San Francisco, and Yuki Castellano is a San Francisco district attorney. In this most recent novel, a mother asks Detective Lindsay Boxer to investigate the disappearance of her 21-year-old daughter Tara Burke and her baby girl.

Kobo Win Win is the first book in the Windsor Horne Lockwood III Series. While Windsor (or Win, as his friends call him) is not a new character, this is the first novel that centers him as the main character of his own story. And this case is very personal to Win. On the Upper West Side, a recluse is found murdered in his penthouse apartment, and the police have discovered something belonging to Win's family: a painting that was stolen during a kidnapping many years ago.

Indiebound A Gambling Man David Baldacci returns with the second novel in his Archer series: A Gambling Man. It's 1949, and Aloysius Archer is about to start a new job working with a Private Investigator in Bay Town. But before he starts his job, Archer stops at a casino in Reno. That's where he meets Liberty Callahan, an aspiring actress with a secretive past of her own. A Gambling Man is the perfect new fast-paced thriller read for fans of Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie.

